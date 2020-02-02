BJP to repeat Myanmar-style genocide in India: Imran





He said that as many as 500 million people will be excluded from the citizenship list under India's new controversial laws such as the exercise of updating the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

"This is exactly what happened in Myanmar when they first started the registration act and that's how they excluded the Muslims and then the genocide took place. I am afraid this is where it is heading in India," the prime minister said. In an exclusive interview with Anadolu Agency in Islamabad, Prime Minister Imran spoke in details on an array of issues including the situation in the Middle East, Afghanistan, relations with Turkey, domestic issues, country's economy, climate changes, relations with neighboring India and its actions in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Responding to a question regarding the possibility of any influx of immigrants toward Pakistan and Bangladesh from India in the wake of current developments, Khan said, "Bangladesh has already refused to take anyone, who has been excluded from the citizenship list in the northeastern Indian state of Assam."

"I think Bangladesh is already worried because in Assam they deregistered almost 2 million people. I do not know the exact number but what will happen to these people?" Khan asked.

'The war between US, Iran averted'

Talking about the recent tension between the United States (US) and Iran, Khan said tension still existed but expressed satisfaction that war was averted in the region following diplomatic efforts. -ANADOLU

















ISLAMABAD, Feb 1: Prime Minister Imran Khan has warned the international community that India's ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) was preparing to repeat the Myanmar-style genocide and exclusion of its minority Muslim population.He said that as many as 500 million people will be excluded from the citizenship list under India's new controversial laws such as the exercise of updating the National Register of Citizens (NRC)."This is exactly what happened in Myanmar when they first started the registration act and that's how they excluded the Muslims and then the genocide took place. I am afraid this is where it is heading in India," the prime minister said. In an exclusive interview with Anadolu Agency in Islamabad, Prime Minister Imran spoke in details on an array of issues including the situation in the Middle East, Afghanistan, relations with Turkey, domestic issues, country's economy, climate changes, relations with neighboring India and its actions in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.Responding to a question regarding the possibility of any influx of immigrants toward Pakistan and Bangladesh from India in the wake of current developments, Khan said, "Bangladesh has already refused to take anyone, who has been excluded from the citizenship list in the northeastern Indian state of Assam.""I think Bangladesh is already worried because in Assam they deregistered almost 2 million people. I do not know the exact number but what will happen to these people?" Khan asked.'The war between US, Iran averted'Talking about the recent tension between the United States (US) and Iran, Khan said tension still existed but expressed satisfaction that war was averted in the region following diplomatic efforts. -ANADOLU