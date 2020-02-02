Video
Sunday, 2 February, 2020, 8:23 PM
Home Foreign News

Palestine cuts all ties with Israel, US: Abbas

Published : Sunday, 2 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63

Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas (C) holds a placard showing maps of (L to R) historical Palestine, the 1947 United Nations partition plan on Palestine, the 1948-1967 borders between the Palestinian territories and Israel, and a current map of the Palestinian territories without Israeli-annexed areas and settlements, as he attends an Arab League emergency meeting attended by League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit (L), Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) Secretary-General Saeb Erekat (2nd-L), and other officials discussing the US-brokered proposal for a settlement of the Middle East conflict, at the league headquarters in the Egyptian capital Cairo on February 1. photo : AFP

CAIRO, Feb 1: Palestinian leader Mahmud Abbas Saturday announced a cut of all ties with Israel and the United States, including security cooperation, days after Washington unveiled a controversial Middle East peace plan.
Abbas spoke at an Arab League meeting in Cairo called after US President Donald Trump presented the plan, which is seen as staunchly favouring Israel, but offers Palestinians a pathway to a limited state.
"We are informing you that there will be no relations with you (Israel) and the United States, including on security cooperation," Abbas said.
He added that the US plan was in "violation of the (autonomy) accords" launched in Oslo in 1993 by Israel and the Palestinians. The Palestinian leader said the decision follows the US and Israel's "disavowal of signed agreements and international legitimacy".
Israel will have to "bear responsibility as an occupying power" for the Palestinian territories, Abbas said, adding that Palestinians will press ahead with their legitimate struggle using peaceful means.
Under the plan, Israel would retain control of the contested city of Jerusalem as its "undivided capital" and annex settlements on Palestinian lands.
Trump said Palestinians would be allowed to declare a capital within annexed east Jerusalem.    -AFP


