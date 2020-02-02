Video
Sunday, 2 February, 2020, 8:23 PM
Home City News

BGB seizes smuggled, narcotic goods worth Tk 97.18cr in Jan

Published : Sunday, 2 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
City Desk

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) seized smuggled and goods worth around TK 96.18 crore during its countywide drives in the month of January, 2020.
BGB recovered 7,23,685 pieces of Yaba tablets, 40,741 bottles of Phensedyl and 11,792 bottles of foreign alcohol, 298 litres of local wine, 549 cans of beer,762-kg cannabis, 665g heroin, 3004 pieces of injection and 2431 pieces of Enegra/Senegra tablets.   
Other smuggled items seized by the BGB included 14.482 kilogram of gold, 5,828 pieces of imitation ornaments, 33,297 pieces of cosmetics, 1,556 pieces of Sharee., 17,620 pieces of Shirts/three-pieces, 1,678 pieces of ready-made garments, 962 clothes, 5 stone sculptures, 13,505 pieces of cubic-foot wood, 3,233 piece of long wood, 3,982-kg tea, 21 trucks, 6 pick-up, 1 private car, 11 CNG, 1 pistol, 4 guns, 2 magazines and 10 rounds of bullet during the month long drive . The BGB personnel also arrested 272 persons for their alleged involvement in smuggling and detained 38 Bangladeshi and 2 Indian citizens for trespassing border and cases were filed against them, said a release.


