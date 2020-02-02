Tipu for revival of past glory of Chhatra League





"In order to bring back the lost glory of BCL, its every worker should be a golden son or golden daughter to realise his dream of building a Sonar Bangla of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman," he said.

Tipu said this at a discussion arranged in celebrations of the 72nd founding anniversary of BCL by its Rangpur district unit at Town Hall auditorium on Friday evening as the chief guest.

The BCL chalked out programmes in celebration of the founding anniversary with a fresh promise to build a middle income Bangladesh by 2021 and a developed Bangladesh by 2041 as envisioned by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Tipu Munshi with leaders of the district and city units of BCL and Awami League (AL) and its associate bodies hoisted the national and organisational flags, released balloons and brought out an Ananda Rally on the streets in the afternoon.

The programmes also included cutting of cakes, playing Bangabandhu's Historic March 7 Speech, placing of wreaths at mural of Bangabandhu and cultural functions.

Presided over by President of district BCL Mehedee Hassan Rony, its General Secretary Rakibul Hassan Kanon moderated the discussion.

AL central committee member Advocate Hosne Ara Lutfa Dalia, President of district AL Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed, its General Secretary Advocate Rezaul Karim Raju, District Council Chairman Advocate Chhafia Khanom, General Secretary of city AL Tushar Kanti Mandal, among others, addressed.









Tipu said the BCL leaders should own ideology of Bangabandhu and work under the guidance of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and to remain vigilant so that no intruder could create chaos inside the BCL and tarnish its reputation. "The massive development implemented by the present government has improved socio-economic status of the people turning Bangladesh into the global role model of development," he said.





