Cold-related diseases affect 3,792 people

Various cold-related diseases affected 3,792 people across the country in the last 24 hours, the government said on Saturday.

Data from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) control room showed that 816 of the patients received treatment for acute respiratory infection (ARI).

Another 1,768 people were treated for diarrhoea, and 1,208 for diseases including jaundice, inflammation in the eye, skin diseases, and fever.

A total of 454,102 people were affected by various cold-related diseases across the country between November 1 and February 1.

Fifty-seven deaths were reported during this period. -UNB














