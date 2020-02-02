Video
‘BCL activists’ attack BNP supporter on DU campus

Published : Sunday, 2 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 110

A man was assaulted reportedly by Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) activists near the Curzon Hall on Dhaka University campus on Saturday morning after he voted for BNP candidates in the Dhaka city election.
However, the identity of the victim could not be ascertained as he ran away after the attack.
Witnesses said the man was attacked around 10:25am after casting his vote at the Curzon Hall polling centre.
The attackers, mostly leaders and activists of BCL's various hall units, took position near the centre and were asking each voter about the candidates they had voted for.
A group of BCL activists pounced on the victim when he told them that he had voted for BNP candidates.        -UNB


