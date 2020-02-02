Quader’s health condition improves





Abu Naser, public relations officer of the Road Transport and Bridges Ministry, said physicians advised the minister to rest for two days.

Quader, also general secretary of ruling Awami League, was admitted to BSMMU on Friday morning with respiratory complications.

On May 15 last year, the minister returned home after receiving treatment in Singapore for over two months. He had been admitted to BSMMU hospital initially on March 3 following breathing complications. Tests revealed three blockages in his coronary artery. He was then flown to Singapore the next day for treatment. The minister underwent a bypass surgery on March 20. -UNB

























