JASHORE, Feb 01: Police arrested six Indians with 64 kgs of hilsa from Lal Mia Supermarket in Benapole on Friday.

The arrestees were identified as Shantanu, 40, Biplob, 31, Tarique, 28, Dipbindu, 28, Mithun, 26, and Bikas, 32, residents of Bangaon city in North 24 Parganas district.

Acting on a tip-off, police arrested the Indians while smuggling the fish to India, said Mamun Khan, OC of Benapole Port Police Station. -UNB