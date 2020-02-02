

Three journalists injured in attacks

Mostafizur Rahman Sumon, a reporter of online news portal Agami.com, was attacked allegedly by the Awami League-led councillor candidate at Rayerbazar Sadek Khan Road in Mohammadpur around 11:00am.

He was first taken to ZH Sikder Women's Medical College Hospital before being shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Javed Patwari has asked law enforcers to take swift action.

In another incident, Poriborton.com photojournalist Osman Goni was attacked while recording footage in the city's Tikatuli area.

Apart from them, Zisad Ikbal, a special correspondent of PBA news agency, was assaulted by miscreants at Jane Alam School polling centre in Nikunja of the city around 10am. Zisad, also a member of a faction of Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ), received treatment at Kurmitola General Hospital.

Balloting in the two Dhaka city corporations started at 8am and continued till 4:00pm without any break. -UNB



















