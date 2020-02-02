Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 2 February, 2020, 8:22 PM
Home City News

Dhaka City Election

Three journalists injured in attacks

Published : Sunday, 2 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72

Three journalists injured in attacks

Three journalists injured in attacks

Three journalists were injured in separate attacks while covering the Dhaka city elections on Saturday.
Mostafizur Rahman Sumon, a reporter of online news portal Agami.com, was attacked allegedly by the Awami League-led councillor candidate at Rayerbazar Sadek Khan Road in Mohammadpur around 11:00am.
He was first taken to ZH Sikder Women's Medical College Hospital before being shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Javed Patwari has asked law enforcers to take swift action.
In another incident, Poriborton.com photojournalist Osman Goni was attacked while recording footage in the city's Tikatuli area.
Apart from them, Zisad Ikbal, a special correspondent of PBA news agency, was assaulted by miscreants at Jane Alam School polling centre in Nikunja of the city around 10am. Zisad, also a member of a faction of Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ), received treatment at Kurmitola General Hospital.
Balloting in the two Dhaka city corporations started at 8am and continued till 4:00pm without any break.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
National Food Safety Day today
BGB seizes smuggled, narcotic goods worth Tk 97.18cr in Jan
Tipu for revival of past glory of Chhatra League
Cold-related diseases affect 3,792 people
‘BCL activists’ attack BNP supporter on DU campus
Quader’s health condition improves
Dhaka awash with plastic-coated posters
6 Indians held with hilsa in Benapole


Latest News
BNP’s demo in city Tuesday
15 dead in bus accident in Bolivia
Bangladesh Women’s team off to Australia
Voter turnout 27pc in city elections: EC
Bumrah sparks India win over NZ
3,450 metres of Padma Bridge visible now
SSC, equivalent exams begin Monday
Those returned from Wuhan doing well: Health Minister
BNP’s hartal ends with poor response
Man killed as bus hits three-wheeler
Most Read News
International responsibility in Bangladesh-India border crisis
8 Bangladeshis back from China hospitalised with fever
The New World Disorder and the Indian Imperative
Chhotu & The Real Mr Barkotoki
Ishraque briefs US embassy official
312 Bangladeshis brought back from Wuhan
BNP calls hartal in city for Sunday
Dhaka city goes to polls today
Azerbaijan children’s literature and social development of pre-school generation
Billionaire Bill Gates’ daughter to marry Muslim millionaire
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft