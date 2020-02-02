

Shabana Azmi discharged from hospital after road accident

Shabana shared a picture of herself on Twitter and wrote, "Thank you all for your prayers and wishes for my recovery.I m back home now Thank you #Tina Ambani and Kokilaben Ambani hospital for the sterling care provided by the doctors team and the nursing staff. Im indebted and grateful." She looks hale and hearty in the picture as she smiles for the camera.

Her fans and friends were overjoyed to hear the news. Actor Vikrant Massey reacted to her tweet, "So happy to see you back!" Singer Rekha Bhardwaj wrote, "Best news of today Shabanaji". Actor Saqib Saleem also wrote, "Sending you all the love ma'am." Filmmaker Onir commented to the post, "Glad that you are doing better and back home. Much love."









The 69-year-old actor had suffered head injuries when her car met with an accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on January 18. Her husband, veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar, escaped unhurt. The actor and her driver Kamlesh Kamath were taken to the MGM hospital in Navi Mumbai and later shifted to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in suburban Andheri the same day.

Azmi's driver has been booked for rash driving and negligence. The police have, however, confirmed that the sections under which the driver is booked are bailable and he is not required to be arrested and was merely issued a notice.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several Bollywood celebrities had expressed concern over her health. Modi had written on Twitter, "The news of @AzmiShabana Ji's injury in an accident is distressing. I pray for her quick recovery."

