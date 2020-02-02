Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 2 February, 2020, 8:22 PM
Home Art & Culture

11 Gates to Visual Basics

A solo art exhibition of Kazi Salahuddin Ahmed to be held at AFD

Published : Sunday, 2 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 161
Culture Desk

A solo art exhibition of Kazi Salahuddin Ahmed to be held at AFD

A solo art exhibition of Kazi Salahuddin Ahmed to be held at AFD

The inaugural ceremony of a solo art exhibition titled '11 Gates to Visual Basics 'by artist Kazi Salahuddin Ahmed is going to be held on January 4 in La Galerie of Alliance Française de Dhaka (AFD).
A solo art exhibition of Kazi Salahuddin Ahmed to be held at AFD

A solo art exhibition of Kazi Salahuddin Ahmed to be held at AFD

State Minister for Ministry of Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources--- Nasrul Hamid MP will attend the ceremony as the chief guest. Architect Iqbal Habib will also be present as the special guest.
In '11 Gates to Visual Basics', Kazi Salahuddin Ahmed employs trays used in road construction to carry the hot mix of asphalt. Here the object and process come together and the artwork as an object of contemplation is displaced to let the co-opted object - tin sheets recycled into tray - stand for catastrophes and their effects.
Catastrophes have an uncanny power to linger on in the social/mental sphere. However, Ahmed's employment of a visual language developed with the used trays not only works like vassal for memory but also serves as conduit to the actual world - both man-made and natural. In fact, the installation serves a dual purpose - it takes the viewers closer to nature and also hints at the human survival instinct linked to the idea of building. Artist forms an alignment with object with the minimum of intervention by way of markings and painted areas - they let the object retain their original character. If art is a form of mediation, '11 Gates to Visual Basics' bridge the gap between the man-made and the natural. Ahmed's new creation unpeels some of the most relevant narratives of civilisational implications. Of course, they are only hinted at by way of demonstrating how the man-made is remade to address the natural. On the question of time, this work also threads the past with the future by letting us know that things must go through mutations - that is the eternal natural cycle the work acknowledges.
A solo art exhibition of Kazi Salahuddin Ahmed to be held at AFD

A solo art exhibition of Kazi Salahuddin Ahmed to be held at AFD

Kazi Salahuddin Ahmed is a very prolific artist who has carried out his first exhibition in 1987. He has already participated in many  group exhibitions and carried out a total of 30 solo exhibitions in Bangladesh and abroad, particularly in France, the United States,  India,  Pakistan,  the United Kingdom,  China,  Japan,  Australia,  Nepal,  Iran and in Yugoslavia.
The exhibition will be open to all till February 15 in La Galerie, Alliance Française de Dhaka.


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
Shabana Azmi discharged from hospital after road accident
Accuser says Weinstein raped her, likens former producer to â€˜Jekyll and Hydeâ€™
A solo art exhibition of Kazi Salahuddin Ahmed to be held at AFD
13th ICFFB concludes in city
Lempicka headlines impressionist auction in London
Ranbir Kapoor spotted wearing mask at Mumbai airport amid Coronavirus scare
Gwyneth Paltrowâ€™s Goop series on Netflix slammed by NHS chief
Poet-architect Rabiul Husainâ€™s 77th birth anniversary observed


Latest News
BNPâ€™s demo in city Tuesday
15 dead in bus accident in Bolivia
Bangladesh Womenâ€™s team off to Australia
Voter turnout 27pc in city elections: EC
Bumrah sparks India win over NZ
3,450 metres of Padma Bridge visible now
SSC, equivalent exams begin Monday
Those returned from Wuhan doing well: Health Minister
BNPâ€™s hartal ends with poor response
Man killed as bus hits three-wheeler
Most Read News
International responsibility in Bangladesh-India border crisis
8 Bangladeshis back from China hospitalised with fever
The New World Disorder and the Indian Imperative
Chhotu & The Real Mr Barkotoki
Ishraque briefs US embassy official
312 Bangladeshis brought back from Wuhan
BNP calls hartal in city for Sunday
Dhaka city goes to polls today
Azerbaijan childrenâ€™s literature and social development of pre-school generation
Billionaire Bill Gatesâ€™ daughter to marry Muslim millionaire
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft