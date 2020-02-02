13th ICFFB concludes in city

Video
Published : Sunday, 2 February, 2020
Culture Desk

The curtain of the week-long 13th International Children's Film Festival Bangladesh (ICFFB), organised by Children's Film Society Bangladesh (CFS), fell on January 31 through an award giving ceremony held at the Shawkat Osman Memorial Auditorium of Sufia Kamal National Public Library, Shahbagh in the city. The festival was centered on the slogan 'Future in Frames'.
President of Children's Film Society Bangladesh (CFS) Dr. Muhammad Zafar Iqbal, general secretary of CFS Munira Morshed Munni, founder of CFS filmmaker Morshedul Islam, director of the festival Fariha Jahin Biva and others graced the closing ceremony with their presence.
In the form of crest, certificate and prize money, a total of 11 awards in different categories were conferred to the awardees. 'Romy's Salon' secured the Best Feature Film Award (International) while Finnish director Merja Maijanen won the Best Director Award (International) for the film 'Good Girl'. 'Day X' got the Best Short Film Award (International) while the film 'Comfortable Position' bagged the Best Director Award (International Under 18).
Emerging local director Ragib Mahmud Shafayet Shah won the Young Talent Award for the film 'The Smoker' while Sudipto Shah won the Social Film Award for the film 'Khoka Jokhon Chhotto Chhilen'. Within 'Under 18' section, five awards were conferred to six local filmmakers namely Bibhaion Chakma, Supriyo Poroma, Farhanoor Imtiaz, Mubassir Ibnat, Mir Ragib Tajwar and Sifat Shahriar.
Commenced on January 24, this year's fest featured a total of 179 films from 39 countries including Bangladesh, India, Mexico, Spain, France, Germany, Canada, Qatar, Croatia, Korea, Armenia and others. Alongside regular screenings, the fest also featured several seminars, workshops and discussions conducted by renowned film professionals.
International Children's Film Festival Bangladesh is an annual week-long film festival held countrywide, which screens full-length features, shorts, experimental films made for and by children from around the world. Started in 2008, the festival is one of the biggest film events in Bangladesh and also the only international film festival for children and young adults of the country.


