Sunday, 2 February, 2020, 8:21 PM
HC cancels RU teachers’ recruitment

Published : Sunday, 2 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) cancelled the recruitment of three teachers who were recently appointed in Crop Science and Technology Department of Rajshahi University (RU). The High Court passed the verdict on January 30, 2020.
They were appointed at the 497th Syndicate meeting held at RU VC's residents on January 25 despite opposition from three members. On that day, eight teachers, including Prof Solaiman Chowdhury, Former Assistant Proctor took sit-in position in front of the VC's residence demanding that the recruitment board is 'invalid'.
Lawyer Jyotirmoy Barua said the recruitment has been cancelled by the High Court which was recruited by the notification issued in 2019. It has been asked to complete the recruitment process within thirty days according to the notification issued in 2016.
Earlier, Professor Ali Asgar filed a writ petition in the High Court challenging the legality of appointing teachers in Crop Science department.



