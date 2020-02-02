

Abu Rushd memorial award to four eminent personalities

On the occasion of birth centenary of eminent writer, scholar, academic, government servant and freedom fighter Abu Rushd (1919-2010), Abu Rushd family honours four eminent personalities of the country and provides research grant to an emerging scholar/writer.This year's winner of the Abu Rushd's honorary award are Khushi Kabir (social welfare), MA Kashem (higher education), Ruhul Quddus (culture), and Habibullah Siraji (literature) and the winner of research grant is Kazi Alim-uzman for conducting research on education, literature, culture. The winner of the Abu Rushd research grant will receive Tk. 30,000 and a certificate. The recipients of the Abu Rushd honorary award will receive crests and certificates. The award ceremony will be held on February 3, 2020 at WVA auditorium.