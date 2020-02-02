

IU launches Mujib years’ diary

Islamic University (IU) in kushtia launched a pocket diary of the Mujib year -2020 to mark the birth centenary celebration of the father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at conference room of the administration building on January 28, 2020.IU Vice-Chancellor Prof M Harun-Ur-Rashid Askari addressed the programme as chief guest while IU Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof M Shahinoor Rahman ,Treasurer Prof M Selim Toha ,Acting Register SM Abdul Latif and Public relations office director M Ataul Hoque were present as special guests. Prof M Zakaria Rahman, Chairman of Marketing department & convenor of the diary publication committee chaired the programme. Meanwhile, Different faculty deans, chairmen & high officials were present at the programme.