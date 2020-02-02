

DOCEH announces Symposium on ‘DISH Bangladesh 2020’

Pro Vice-Chancellor of DIU Prof Dr SM Mahabub-Ul- Haque Majumder chaired the session while the written speech was read out by Mohammad Nuruzzaman, CEO of Daffodil Family Answering different question raised by the journalists. the 'Meet the Press' was also addressed among others by Prof Donald Sloan, Former Chairman of Oxford School Hospitality Management and Chairman, The Oxford Cultural Collective, Mohammed Aziz-ur Rahman, Consultant, The Oxford Cultural Collective, Mahabub Parvez, Head, Department of Tourism & Hospitality Management, DIU.

It was informed at the Meet the Press that Bangladeshi people are traditionally hospitable and it is recognized worldwide. Though a large number of Bangladeshi chefs are world famous and top ranked in the global arena, even though our culinary presentation is not up to the world class standard due to lack of professionalism which is a great challenge for our hospitality management. For this our workers are always lagging behind in the global job market.

To up hold the prospects of hospitality industry to the global arena and bring excellence in this thrust sector, Daffodil International University and Daffodil Family have taken it as challenge to mitigate this gap and declared movement against it.

















Daffodil Oxford Centre of Excellence for Hospitality (DOCEH) will work to explore Tourism and Hospitality Management sector in Bangladesh. In this regard Daffodil International University (DIU) and The Oxford Cultural Collective will jointly work together. An International Symposium titled "DISH Bangladesh 2020" will be organized in Dhaka from April 2-4, 2020 by DOCEH informed in a Meet the Press held on January 29, 2020.Pro Vice-Chancellor of DIU Prof Dr SM Mahabub-Ul- Haque Majumder chaired the session while the written speech was read out by Mohammad Nuruzzaman, CEO of Daffodil Family Answering different question raised by the journalists. the 'Meet the Press' was also addressed among others by Prof Donald Sloan, Former Chairman of Oxford School Hospitality Management and Chairman, The Oxford Cultural Collective, Mohammed Aziz-ur Rahman, Consultant, The Oxford Cultural Collective, Mahabub Parvez, Head, Department of Tourism & Hospitality Management, DIU.It was informed at the Meet the Press that Bangladeshi people are traditionally hospitable and it is recognized worldwide. Though a large number of Bangladeshi chefs are world famous and top ranked in the global arena, even though our culinary presentation is not up to the world class standard due to lack of professionalism which is a great challenge for our hospitality management. For this our workers are always lagging behind in the global job market.To up hold the prospects of hospitality industry to the global arena and bring excellence in this thrust sector, Daffodil International University and Daffodil Family have taken it as challenge to mitigate this gap and declared movement against it.