Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 2 February, 2020, 8:21 PM
Home Eduvista

DOCEH announces Symposium on ‘DISH Bangladesh 2020’

Published : Sunday, 2 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Eduvista Desk

DOCEH announces Symposium on ‘DISH Bangladesh 2020’

DOCEH announces Symposium on ‘DISH Bangladesh 2020’

Daffodil Oxford Centre of Excellence for Hospitality (DOCEH) will work to explore Tourism and Hospitality Management sector in Bangladesh. In this regard Daffodil International University (DIU) and The Oxford Cultural Collective will jointly work together. An International Symposium titled "DISH Bangladesh 2020" will be organized in Dhaka from April 2-4, 2020 by DOCEH informed in a Meet the Press held on January 29, 2020.
Pro Vice-Chancellor of DIU Prof Dr SM Mahabub-Ul- Haque Majumder chaired the session while the written speech was read out by Mohammad Nuruzzaman, CEO of Daffodil Family Answering different question raised by the journalists. the 'Meet the Press' was also addressed among others by Prof Donald Sloan, Former Chairman of Oxford School Hospitality Management and Chairman, The Oxford Cultural Collective, Mohammed Aziz-ur Rahman, Consultant, The Oxford Cultural Collective, Mahabub Parvez, Head, Department of Tourism & Hospitality Management, DIU.      
It was informed at the Meet the Press that Bangladeshi people are traditionally hospitable and it is recognized worldwide. Though a large number of Bangladeshi chefs are world famous and top ranked in the global arena, even though our culinary presentation is not up to the world class standard due to lack of professionalism which is a great challenge for our hospitality management. For this our workers are always lagging behind in the global job market.
To up hold the prospects of hospitality industry to the global arena and bring excellence in this thrust sector, Daffodil International University and Daffodil Family have taken it as challenge to  mitigate this gap and declared movement against it.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HC cancels RU teachers’ recruitment
Vice-Chancellor of National University Prof Dr Harun-ur-Rashid
Abu Rushd memorial award to four eminent personalities
IU launches Mujib years’ diary
DOCEH announces Symposium on ‘DISH Bangladesh 2020’
BARI gets new DG
BOU holds teachers’ association election
Study and Job Field of Marine Biology


Latest News
15 dead in bus accident in Bolivia
Bangladesh Women’s team off to Australia
Voter turnout 27pc in city elections: EC
Bumrah sparks India win over NZ
3,450 metres of Padma Bridge visible now
SSC, equivalent exams begin Monday
Those returned from Wuhan doing well: Health Minister
BNP’s hartal ends with poor response
Man killed as bus hits three-wheeler
Schoolboy dies in road accident
Most Read News
International responsibility in Bangladesh-India border crisis
8 Bangladeshis back from China hospitalised with fever
The New World Disorder and the Indian Imperative
Chhotu & The Real Mr Barkotoki
Ishraque briefs US embassy official
312 Bangladeshis brought back from Wuhan
BNP calls hartal in city for Sunday
Dhaka city goes to polls today
Azerbaijan children’s literature and social development of pre-school generation
Billionaire Bill Gates’ daughter to marry Muslim millionaire
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft