

BARI gets new DG

Dr Md Abdul Wahab joined as Director General to Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI) formally on January 30, 2020.Dr Wahab joined BARI on 1987 as Scientific Officer and then gradually promoted to Chief Scientific Officer. He also contributed in different projects as project director and different areas to expand usable technical tools related to farming in field level research projects.As a successful scientist Dr Wahab worked in different international organizations and took part in workshops, seminars, symposiums in different countries. His 26 research paper has been published in local and international renowned journals.