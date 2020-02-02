Video
Sunday, 2 February, 2020, 8:21 PM
BOU holds teachers’ association election

Published : Sunday, 2 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Eduvista Desk

Prof Anwarul Islam and Prof Dr Sharker Md Numan elected as President and Secretary Genaral of Bangladesh Open University Teacher Association (BOUTA) for the year 2020 respectively on January 28, 2020 in teachers association election of the university win with their full panel in the banner of BOU Teachers Forum of Bangabandhu's Ideology.
The other elected panel members are Arifa Rahman Ruma as Vice-President, Abdus Sattar as Treasurer, ANM Tofail Hossain as Joint Secretary and Md Moshiur Rahman as Cultural Secretary. Members of the Executive Council are Prof Sufia Begum, Prof. Dr Md Farid Hossain, Prof Mostafa Azad Kamal, Dr Md Touhidul Islam, Umasree Dhar, Md Tarikul Islam, Dr Md Anowarul Haque, Md Sheikh Farid and Nur Mohammad.
The Chief Election Commissioner Dr Md Abdul Mojid Mondol declared the result officially.


