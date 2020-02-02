

Study and Job Field of Marine Biology

Marine biology is a very broad area, so most researchers select a particular area of interest and specialize in it. The study of how the sea works is oceanography. Specializations can be based on a particular species, group, behaviour, technique, or ecosystem. There are many kinds of marine animals and plants to study. Marine animals include squids, corals, whales, and fish. Marine plants include sea grasses and algae. The Census of Marine Life was a ten-year project of marine biology.

Life in the sea has been a subject of fascination for thousands of years. Marine biology may have begun in 1200 BC when the people started to explore the ocean. Scientists estimate that no more than 5% of the oceans have been explored. During the Age of Discovery, many more ships sailed far from home. Captain James Cook. He went around the world twice while finding new discoveries. Another person who helped is Charles Darwin, known for the Theory of Evolution. He helped a lot in marine biology.

Animals

One marine animal that is regularly seen in this position is called the lionfish also known as the zebrafish, firefish, turkey fish, or butterfly cod. It has a pattern of red, white, cream, or black stripes. This fish is an invasive species meaning that it shouldn't be in as many waters as it is. Another animal is the clownfish is usually orange, or yellow, and black and white stripes.

Habitats

One of the many habitats in the vast ocean is the coral reef. Coral reefs are very colourful. The corals are hard because of hard skin like a shell, protecting the insides. These corals are in the same group as jellyfish. This animal eats smaller animals but they hold 25% of all fish. Alone corals are called Polyp.

Marine Biology Jobs

While marine biologist careers vary significantly, at its basic level, this type of scientist specializes in the living organisms in bodies of water. Most marine biologists have an area of specialty - some study mammals, or fish, single celled organisms like plankton, or plants and coral. While duties do vary from job to job, but the list below includes job duties that one typically encounters as a marine biologist:

* Review research and literature relating to current discoveries in the field

* Collect field and control samples of biological samples and non-living media in order to perform analyses

* Research the behaviour and relationships among organisms in the marine environment

* Analyze the evolution and distribution of organisms and their environment in the ocean

* Use and maintain instrumentation used to track organisms and measure the properties of the environment

* Analyze the diversity and health of various components of the marine environment

* Consult and work to rebuild damaged marine ecosystems

* Use computer modelling to build predictive data for the marine ecosystem

* Consult with stakeholders regarding programs to monitor pollution

* Advocate for and monitor environmental compliance

* Provide assistance to fisheries management and coast guard units as required

Senior Marine Biologists often have a more broad set of job responsibilities that focus on management and leadership tasks. These responsibilities often include:

* Navigate various agencies and regulations in order to effectively monitor the ecosystem in question

* Construct grant proposals to fund research and fieldwork

* Draft scientific papers reporting research findings

* Facilitate a positive and challenging team environment with clear communication and mentoring opportunities

* Present research findings at conferences, and to policymakers and stakeholders

* Communicate with the public to help educate about issues affecting marine ecosystems like climate change and overfishing.

* Determine jurisdictions for various laws and regulations

* Develop scope of work for projects as well as calculate project budgets and schedules Writes environmental assessments and impact statements

* Shares data with consideration to endangered species advocacy organizations

Job Demand for Marine Biologists

Jobs in this field are limited and competition is strong. BLS projects that job growth for zoologists and wildlife biologists as a whole will be 3-7% through 2022, slower than average for all occupations. Those with advanced math and computer skills will be at an advantage in the job market.

Marine Biologist education requirements

A bachelor's or master's degree is typically required for entry-level marine biology research jobs, such as those at private research organizations and biotechnology companies. Doctoral degrees are usually required for faculty positions and other jobs that allow you to follow your own research interests.

While several schools offer programs in marine biology, many students graduate with bachelor's degrees in biology, zoology, fisheries, ecology, or other animal sciences. Classes in chemistry, physics, mathematics, and statistics are also important. Classes on public policy, English and writing are also helpful for working on regulatory issues and communicating with others.

Source: Assignment point.com















