Solskjaer says comparing Fernandes to Ronaldo unfair

Sunday, 2 February, 2020, 8:21 PM
Published : Sunday, 2 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62

MANCHESTER, FEB 1: Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said on Friday that it would be unfair to compare new signing Bruno Fernandes to Cristiano Ronaldo.
The 25-year-old followed the path first made famous by five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo in 2003 when he joined United from Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon on Thursday.
Solskjaer said that Fernandes would play a part in Saturday's game against Wolves at Old Trafford, but warned against comparing him to his illustrious compatriot.
"Cristiano is unique so to compare the boy to him is not fair. Obviously we hope Bruno is going to come and have a fantastic career at Manchester United," he said.
"He is another piece in the jigsaw and I am sure he is going to give us that X-factor that we have been missing at times this season."
Fernandes said after signing that his "love of Manchester United" started while watching Ronaldo play for the club.
United were finally able to land Fernandes after chasing him for several months and Solskjaer says the Portugal international reminds him of former teammate Paul Scholes with his ability to make goalscoring runs from deep and provide assists.
Fernandes, who will wear Scholes' old number 18 shirt, scored eight goals and set up six others for Sporting in the Portuguese Primeira Liga this season.
"Bruno is a goalscoring and assisting midfield player, a little bit like Paul Scholes," Solskjaer added.
"He can strike a ball fantastically and he's got wonderful technique. He will also get assists from set plays and with his range of passing."
Scholes won 11 Premier League titles, two Champions Leagues and a host of other medals during two spells with United across the Alex Ferguson era.
"He's a similar type to Scholes, fiery as well, with the same number on his shirt," Solskjaer said.




"Bruno can do absolutely everything. He can play as one of three in midfield, as a number 10, he can play in off the wing, he can play in a diamond. But we will give him the time to find his best position.
"Of course we bring him in to play and we believe in him. But we are going to give him time to settle down in a new country and a new league with new teammates."
Fernandes has arrived with United fifth in the Premier League, six points behind fourth-placed Chelsea who they play in their first game back after the winter break.
United are also through to the Europa League last 32 against Club Brugge and are still in the FA Cup.    -AFP



