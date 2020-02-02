Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 2 February, 2020, 8:21 PM
Home Sports

No need for Liverpool to be busy in January window: Klopp

Published : Sunday, 2 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63

LONDRES, FEB 1: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said the Reds' forward planning meant there was no need to be busy in the January transfer window as they close in on a first league title for 30 years.
Klopp's men are 19 points clear at the top of the Premier League with just 14 games remaining.
The European champions secured the signing of Japanese international Takumi Minamino before the window even opened in December, but the former Salzburg midfielder is their only new recruit over the past month.
"The better the season is, the better the squad is, the less you have to do, the more you are happy with the players you have," said Klopp on Friday.
"Which is always the plan in the summer, that you don't have to be too busy in the winter."Injuries can change these ideas a lot and we had injuries, but most of the players are back or coming back."
Liverpool can extend their advantage at the top to 22 points with victory over an in-form Southampton at Anfield on Saturday. Danny Ings has been the catalyst for the Saints climb up the table in recent weeks with seven wins in their last 11 games.
Ings left Liverpool for St Mary's in 2018 after an
injury-ravaged spell at Anfield and Klopp is delighted the 27-year-old has refound form and fitness with 14 goals in 24 league appearances this season.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Solskjaer says comparing Fernandes to Ronaldo unfair
No need for Liverpool to be busy in January window: Klopp
China Masters badminton postponed over virus outbreak
Kenin stuns Muguruza to win Australian Open title
Can he topple 'king' Novak? Thiem looks for chinks in Djokovic's armour
Bangabandhu National Championship football results
Pakistan recall Ashraf, Bilal for Bangladesh Test
Maziya SRC of Maldives to arrive Dhaka today


Latest News
15 dead in bus accident in Bolivia
Bangladesh Women’s team off to Australia
Voter turnout 27pc in city elections: EC
Bumrah sparks India win over NZ
3,450 metres of Padma Bridge visible now
SSC, equivalent exams begin Monday
Those returned from Wuhan doing well: Health Minister
BNP’s hartal ends with poor response
Man killed as bus hits three-wheeler
Schoolboy dies in road accident
Most Read News
International responsibility in Bangladesh-India border crisis
8 Bangladeshis back from China hospitalised with fever
The New World Disorder and the Indian Imperative
Chhotu & The Real Mr Barkotoki
Ishraque briefs US embassy official
312 Bangladeshis brought back from Wuhan
BNP calls hartal in city for Sunday
Dhaka city goes to polls today
Azerbaijan children’s literature and social development of pre-school generation
Billionaire Bill Gates’ daughter to marry Muslim millionaire
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft