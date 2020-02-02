Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 2 February, 2020, 8:21 PM
Home Sports

China Masters badminton postponed over virus outbreak

Published : Sunday, 2 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64

BEIJING, FEB 1: China's virus outbreak has forced the country's first badminton tournament of the 2020 world tour season to be postponed, organisers said Saturday.
The six-day China Masters was due to start on February 25 at Lingshui, in China's southern Hainan island.
But organisers "considered all necessary health, safety and logistical risks and... believe it is sensible to postpone the tournament at this time, said a statement from the Badminton World Federation.
Several players had already withdrawn from the competition, the BWF added.
The virus that first appeared in the central Chinese city of Wuhan has resulted in 259 deaths and spread to more than two dozen other countries.
Beijing has taken extreme steps to stop the spread of the virus, including effectively quarantining more than 50 million people in Wuhan and surrounding Hubei province.
Wuhan is scheduled to host the region's flagship badminton tour event, the Asia Championships, in April.
The BWF said it was too early to "make any final conclusions" about whether to proceed with the event, which is one of the last chances for badminton athletes to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.
The China Masters joins a growing list of sporting events to be delayed or called off in the wake of the epidemic.
The LPGA on Thursday cancelled its 2020 Blue Bay tournament slated for next month in Hainan, citing health concerns and growing travel restrictions implemented to slow the infection's spread.
And World Snooker on Friday also postponed this year's edition of its China Open, which was due to start in Beijing on March 30.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Solskjaer says comparing Fernandes to Ronaldo unfair
No need for Liverpool to be busy in January window: Klopp
China Masters badminton postponed over virus outbreak
Kenin stuns Muguruza to win Australian Open title
Can he topple 'king' Novak? Thiem looks for chinks in Djokovic's armour
Bangabandhu National Championship football results
Pakistan recall Ashraf, Bilal for Bangladesh Test
Maziya SRC of Maldives to arrive Dhaka today


Latest News
15 dead in bus accident in Bolivia
Bangladesh Women’s team off to Australia
Voter turnout 27pc in city elections: EC
Bumrah sparks India win over NZ
3,450 metres of Padma Bridge visible now
SSC, equivalent exams begin Monday
Those returned from Wuhan doing well: Health Minister
BNP’s hartal ends with poor response
Man killed as bus hits three-wheeler
Schoolboy dies in road accident
Most Read News
International responsibility in Bangladesh-India border crisis
8 Bangladeshis back from China hospitalised with fever
The New World Disorder and the Indian Imperative
Chhotu & The Real Mr Barkotoki
Ishraque briefs US embassy official
312 Bangladeshis brought back from Wuhan
BNP calls hartal in city for Sunday
Dhaka city goes to polls today
Azerbaijan children’s literature and social development of pre-school generation
Billionaire Bill Gates’ daughter to marry Muslim millionaire
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft