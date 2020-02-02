Bangabandhu National Championship football results





At Rangpur district stadium, Rangpur district drubbed Nilphamari by 6-0 goals with Fuwad and Hasibul scored twice each while Rami and Shawon added the one goal apiece for the winning side. At Barguna district stadium, Bagerhat District defeated Barguna district by 2-1 goals.

In the day's match, Sobuj and Maruf scored one goal each for Bagerhat district while Masum netted the lone goal for Barguna district.

At the Satkhira district stadium, Satkhira district edged past Barisal district by a solitary goal with Sumon of the losing side scored the suicidal goal.

At the Moulvibazar district stadium, Moulvibazar district split point with Sylhet district when their match ended in a goalless draw.

At Bir Shreshtha Noor Mohammad Stadium, Narail district shared point with Magura district as their match ended in a 1-1 goal draw.

After the tame first half, Alik finally broke the deadlock scoring the first goal for Narail in the 53rd minute while Nizam restored the parity for Magura in the 67th minute of the match.

At Dinajpur district Stadium, Dinajpur registered an overwhelming 4-1 goals victory over Gaibandha district.

In the day's proceeding, Proshanto, Keshto, Sedo and Ringku scored one goal each for Dinajpur district in the 10th, 78th, 80th and 89th minutes respectively while Zillur pulled one back for Gaibandha with a lone goal in the 42nd minute of the match.

At Bir Shreshtha Hamidur Rahman Stadium, Jhenaidah district did not present in the venue and the Bangladesh Football Federation disciplinary committee will take the decision in this regards. -BSS



















