Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 2 February, 2020, 8:20 PM
Home Sports

Bangabandhu National Championship football results

Published : Sunday, 2 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62

Seven more matches of the Bangabandhu National Championship football were decided on Saturday at different venues across the country.
At Rangpur district stadium, Rangpur district drubbed Nilphamari by 6-0 goals with Fuwad and Hasibul scored twice each while Rami and Shawon added the one goal apiece for the winning side. At Barguna district stadium, Bagerhat District defeated Barguna district by 2-1 goals.
In the day's match, Sobuj and Maruf scored one goal each for Bagerhat district while Masum netted the lone goal for Barguna district.
At the Satkhira district stadium, Satkhira district edged past Barisal district by a solitary goal with Sumon of the losing side scored the suicidal goal.
At the Moulvibazar district stadium, Moulvibazar district split point with Sylhet district when their match ended in a goalless draw.
At Bir Shreshtha Noor Mohammad Stadium, Narail district shared point with Magura district as their match ended in a 1-1 goal draw.
After the tame first half, Alik finally broke the deadlock scoring the first goal for Narail in the 53rd minute while Nizam restored the parity for Magura in the 67th minute of the match.
At Dinajpur district Stadium, Dinajpur registered an overwhelming 4-1 goals victory over Gaibandha district.
In the day's proceeding, Proshanto, Keshto, Sedo and Ringku scored one goal each for Dinajpur district in the 10th, 78th, 80th and 89th minutes respectively while Zillur pulled one back for Gaibandha with a lone goal in the 42nd minute of the match.
At Bir Shreshtha Hamidur Rahman Stadium, Jhenaidah district did not present in the venue and the Bangladesh Football Federation disciplinary committee will take the decision in this regards.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Solskjaer says comparing Fernandes to Ronaldo unfair
No need for Liverpool to be busy in January window: Klopp
China Masters badminton postponed over virus outbreak
Kenin stuns Muguruza to win Australian Open title
Can he topple 'king' Novak? Thiem looks for chinks in Djokovic's armour
Bangabandhu National Championship football results
Pakistan recall Ashraf, Bilal for Bangladesh Test
Maziya SRC of Maldives to arrive Dhaka today


Latest News
15 dead in bus accident in Bolivia
Bangladesh Women’s team off to Australia
Voter turnout 27pc in city elections: EC
Bumrah sparks India win over NZ
3,450 metres of Padma Bridge visible now
SSC, equivalent exams begin Monday
Those returned from Wuhan doing well: Health Minister
BNP’s hartal ends with poor response
Man killed as bus hits three-wheeler
Schoolboy dies in road accident
Most Read News
International responsibility in Bangladesh-India border crisis
8 Bangladeshis back from China hospitalised with fever
The New World Disorder and the Indian Imperative
Chhotu & The Real Mr Barkotoki
Ishraque briefs US embassy official
312 Bangladeshis brought back from Wuhan
BNP calls hartal in city for Sunday
Dhaka city goes to polls today
Azerbaijan children’s literature and social development of pre-school generation
Billionaire Bill Gates’ daughter to marry Muslim millionaire
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]bserverbd.com,   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft