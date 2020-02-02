Video
Sunday, 2 February, 2020, 8:20 PM
Maziya SRC of Maldives to arrive Dhaka today

Published : Sunday, 2 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM

A 32-member Maziya Sports and Recreation Club of the Maldives will arrive in the capital on Sunday afternoon to compete in the play-off match of the AFC Cup Football against Dhaka Abahani Limited.
The Maldives Club will play their away match against hosts Dhaka Abahani Limited on February 5 at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka while they will play their home against the same team on February 12 in the Maldives.    
The winners of two-leg basis play-off matches will earn the right to play in the main round of the AFC Cup.
Bangladesh Premier League champions Bashundhara Kings directly put in the group "E" of the AFC Cup alongwith Chennai City FC/ FC Goa of India and TC Sports of the Maldives.    -UNB


