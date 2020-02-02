



Tamim, Rubel, Soumya, Shanto back in Test side

Shakib as usually remained out of squad for ICC's one-year ban on him but the only successful Bangladesh batsman during India tour last year Mushfiq kept himself away from Pakistan tour for security concern while Mosaddek Hossain was dropped, who went out of action for about one and a half month for a severe injury.

Beside Mosaddek, off-spinning all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz, consistent longer version opener in recent times Shadman Islam and experienced Imrul Kayes were also remained out of consideration for respective injuries. Pace sensation Mustafizur Rahman had been dropped, who remained blunt during India trip.

Veteran opener Tamim Iqbal, old hand Rubel Hossain, pace bowling all-rounder Soumya Sarkar and emerging batsman Nazmul Hossain Shanto regained call for red ball games. Tamim went in rest after World Cup in May-June last year. He therefore, missed Sri Lanka tour, home series against Afghanistan and Zimbabwe. Tamim was supposed to back in action during Bangladesh's tour to India in October but withdrew his name to stay next to his expectant wife. The southpaw opener made his comeback with the just late T20i series in Pakistan. Rubel, Soumya and Shanto on the other hand, were dropped for inconsistency. But all of them got immediate awards of domestic performances.

BCB however, kept faith on Mominul Haque to captain the team, under whom Bangladesh played two Tests couple of months back and lost both by innings margins.

Saif Hasan is the only uncapped name. He got maiden call during India tour and was sure to play the 2nd Test at Eden Gardens but was ruled out on the day before the commencing the game sustaining injury during practice. Mahmudullah Riyad, Mohammad Mithun and Taijul Islam are the regular faces of Bangladesh Test team to feat in Pakistan in upcoming Test.

Nayeem Hasan is the 2nd spinning option for Mominul in the squad aside Taijul. Ebadat Hossain, Abu Jayed Rahi, Al-Amin Hossain and Rubel Hossain are the four quick in the team.

Tigers are scheduled to leave Dhaka for Islamabad on February 04 and the only Test of the 2nd phase Pakistan tour will be held in Rawalpindi between February 07 and 11. They will travel in Pakistan once again in April to play the other Test of the series along with one-off ODI game.



SQUAD

Mominul Haque (captain), Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Saif Hassan, Mahmudullah Riyad, Rubel Hossain, Mohammad Mithun, Soumya Sarkar, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Abu Jayed Rahi, Ebadat Hossain and Al-Amin Hossain.















Bangladesh Cricket Board BCB announced a 14-man Test squad on Saturday for the 1st of the two ICC World Test Championship Tests against Pakistan with no surprise. Still the team seemed a second-string Bangladesh side without players like Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Imrul Kayes and Shadman Islam.Shakib as usually remained out of squad for ICC's one-year ban on him but the only successful Bangladesh batsman during India tour last year Mushfiq kept himself away from Pakistan tour for security concern while Mosaddek Hossain was dropped, who went out of action for about one and a half month for a severe injury.Beside Mosaddek, off-spinning all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz, consistent longer version opener in recent times Shadman Islam and experienced Imrul Kayes were also remained out of consideration for respective injuries. Pace sensation Mustafizur Rahman had been dropped, who remained blunt during India trip.Veteran opener Tamim Iqbal, old hand Rubel Hossain, pace bowling all-rounder Soumya Sarkar and emerging batsman Nazmul Hossain Shanto regained call for red ball games. Tamim went in rest after World Cup in May-June last year. He therefore, missed Sri Lanka tour, home series against Afghanistan and Zimbabwe. Tamim was supposed to back in action during Bangladesh's tour to India in October but withdrew his name to stay next to his expectant wife. The southpaw opener made his comeback with the just late T20i series in Pakistan. Rubel, Soumya and Shanto on the other hand, were dropped for inconsistency. But all of them got immediate awards of domestic performances.BCB however, kept faith on Mominul Haque to captain the team, under whom Bangladesh played two Tests couple of months back and lost both by innings margins.Saif Hasan is the only uncapped name. He got maiden call during India tour and was sure to play the 2nd Test at Eden Gardens but was ruled out on the day before the commencing the game sustaining injury during practice. Mahmudullah Riyad, Mohammad Mithun and Taijul Islam are the regular faces of Bangladesh Test team to feat in Pakistan in upcoming Test.Nayeem Hasan is the 2nd spinning option for Mominul in the squad aside Taijul. Ebadat Hossain, Abu Jayed Rahi, Al-Amin Hossain and Rubel Hossain are the four quick in the team.Tigers are scheduled to leave Dhaka for Islamabad on February 04 and the only Test of the 2nd phase Pakistan tour will be held in Rawalpindi between February 07 and 11. They will travel in Pakistan once again in April to play the other Test of the series along with one-off ODI game.SQUADMominul Haque (captain), Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Saif Hassan, Mahmudullah Riyad, Rubel Hossain, Mohammad Mithun, Soumya Sarkar, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Abu Jayed Rahi, Ebadat Hossain and Al-Amin Hossain.