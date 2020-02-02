Tamim hit double ton, Mominul single



Tamim Iqbal



Central Zone vs East Zone

Central Zone were 395 for two at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur after Tamim's career best first class innings of unbeaten 222 alongside 111 runs' knock from skipper Mominul Haque. Tamim carried 79 strike rate, which is close to his recent T20i scoring rate! Yasir Ali Rabbi accompanying Tamim with 22 runs, has possibility to resume batting today.

Shuvagata Home and Mukidul Islam shared two CZ wickets between them. Mustafizur Rahman remained wicketless conceding 87 runs.

Earlier, Central zone wrapped up Eastern zone at 213 after Taijul Islam's fifer on Friday.



North Zone vs South Zone

South Zone took 95-run's lead against North Zone at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. Southerns were at 40 for one till Saturday's dusk, who were able to manage 262 runs in the 1st innings riding on Fazle Rabbi's century.

Claiming five wickets in day-1 pacer Shafiul Islam emerged as the demolisher for Northern side of the event. But buck from Rony Talukdar and responsible batting of tail-enders kept North in match. Rony scored 55 runs but man at eight Ariful Haque was phenomenal with 58 runs.









Besides, batsman number seven Tanbir Hayder scored 34 and batter at nine Sumon Khan gathered 27 runs as North Zone managed 207 runs in the 1st innings despite losing five batsmen within 40.





