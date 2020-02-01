WFP hails UK’s financial support for Rohingyas





Through this support, the UN Programme (WFP) will be able to provide 270,600 Rohingyas with a variety of food items from 25 WFP e-voucher outlets across the Rohingya refugee camps, a media release said on Thursday.

However, this amount will be disbursed through the United Kingdom's Department for International Development (DFID).

"Families receive an allocation of $9 (Tk770) per person every month to spend at the e-voucher outlets. The money is loaded onto a prepaid WFP Assistance Card which families use to choose from food items such as fresh fruit, vegetables, fish, chicken, eggs, spices, and other staples," the release reads.

The e-voucher outlets are run by local traders, providing economic opportunities to the host community.

"DFID's contribution allows us to provide immediate food assistance through e-vouchers," said WFP Representative and Country Director, Richard Ragan.

WFP's e-vouchers create market linkages with the host community and most food items provided in its shops are procured in Bangladesh with fresh items procured locally in Cox's Bazar district.

"WFP aims to ensure e-voucher facilities for all refugees by mid-2020," Ragan said.

As of September 2019, WFP was providing food assistance to over 842,100 refugees per month, half of whom receives food through e-vouchers and the other half received in kind food distributions of rice, lentils, and oil.

With support from DFID, WFP has also piloted a Farmers Market for families currently receiving in-kind assistance.

DFID has been a generous supporter of WFP activities in Cox's Bazar. DFID previously supported WFP with a contribution of £11.3 million in 2017, £17 million in 2018, and £20.4 million in 2019, it added.























