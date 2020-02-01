Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 1 February, 2020, 9:01 AM
Home Back Page

CWASA Bhandal Jhuri Project gets Tk 958cr more, 3-year extension

Published : Saturday, 1 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 31: The project cost of the 60 million litres capacity Bhandal Jhuri Water Supply Project (BJWSP) of Chattogram WASA has increased to Tk 1995 crore with the approval in the ECNEC meeting held on January 28.
The scheduled date for completion of the project has also been extended three years more in the meeting.
The ECNEC approved the Bhandal Juri Water Supply project, 1st revised with an additional cost of Tk 958.85 crore. As a result the total cost of the project has increased to Tk 1995 crore.
The schedule date for completion of the project was September 2020.
But it has now been extended to June 2023 next.
Talking to the Daily Observer, Mahbub Alam, Project Director said that the project would be completed in scheduled time in 2023 next with the increase of water supply more 60 million litres.
Mahbub Alam said that the CWASA has taken Tk 1036 crore water plant project - aiming to meet the growing water demand of city dwellers 2011 last. But due to delay, the project cost has been increased to Tk 1995 crore.
The construction works of the Bhandal Jhuri Water Treatment Plant include; Transmission Pipelines, Distribution pipelines, Patiya Pump Station with elevated Tank and KEPZ Pump Station with reservoir.
The construction work of the project will be completed by June 2023, he hoped.
Korean Exim Bank is financing the project as soft loan from the resources of the Econonmic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF).


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US, others tighten curbs on travel to China as virus toll hits 213
WFP hails UK’s financial support for Rohingyas
City polls will be free, fair, hopes GM Quader
CWASA Bhandal Jhuri Project gets Tk 958cr more, 3-year extension
Rohingya ‘drug trader’ killed in ‘gunfight’
Tractor-bike collision leaves three dead
Fire burns down another slum in Ctg
7 DB men suspended for taking Tk 4.5 lakh from businessman


Latest News
China coronavirus deaths hit 259
PM Hasina cast vote at Dhaka City College centre
Dhaka City Polls: Voting begins
Brexit at last
AL, BNP mayoral candidates to cast votes at 8 am
Saliva of 2 China-returned students sent to Dhaka for testing
Joy's remark cast an impact on polls process: Fakhrul
All eyes on Dhaka city elections
Hangings of Delhi bus gang-rapists postponed
Japan tells citizens to avoid non-essential travel to China
Most Read News
Simple precautions to avoid Coronavirus
FM urges foreign envoys to follow code of conduct  
Obaidul Quader stable, under 24-hr observation
Rohingya 'drug trader' killed in 'gunfight'
SSC examinee shot dead in Gopalganj turf war
Bogura Press Club gets new committee
Biman flight ready to leave for Wuhan
WHO declares global virus emergency as death toll hits 213
Potential ceramic sector requires govt support
Gayle takes his big hitting to Nepal's T20 league
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft