CWASA Bhandal Jhuri Project gets Tk 958cr more, 3-year extension

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 31: The project cost of the 60 million litres capacity Bhandal Jhuri Water Supply Project (BJWSP) of Chattogram WASA has increased to Tk 1995 crore with the approval in the ECNEC meeting held on January 28.The scheduled date for completion of the project has also been extended three years more in the meeting.The ECNEC approved the Bhandal Juri Water Supply project, 1st revised with an additional cost of Tk 958.85 crore. As a result the total cost of the project has increased to Tk 1995 crore.The schedule date for completion of the project was September 2020.But it has now been extended to June 2023 next.Talking to the Daily Observer, Mahbub Alam, Project Director said that the project would be completed in scheduled time in 2023 next with the increase of water supply more 60 million litres.Mahbub Alam said that the CWASA has taken Tk 1036 crore water plant project - aiming to meet the growing water demand of city dwellers 2011 last. But due to delay, the project cost has been increased to Tk 1995 crore.The construction works of the Bhandal Jhuri Water Treatment Plant include; Transmission Pipelines, Distribution pipelines, Patiya Pump Station with elevated Tank and KEPZ Pump Station with reservoir.The construction work of the project will be completed by June 2023, he hoped.Korean Exim Bank is financing the project as soft loan from the resources of the Econonmic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF).