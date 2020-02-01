Video
Saturday, 1 February, 2020, 9:01 AM
Home Back Page

Rohingya â€˜drug traderâ€™ killed in â€˜gunfightâ€™

Published : Saturday, 1 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Our Correspondent

 
COX'S BAZAR, Jan 31: A suspected Rohingya drug trader was killed in a ‘gunfight’ with RAB in Teknaf upazila of Cox's Bazar early Friday.
The deceased, Md Abdul Nasir, 28, was a resident of Balukhali Camp No 8 in Ukhia upazila. A team of RAB-15 took position in Baharchora's Montolia Puranpara Marine Drive area.
Sensing the presence of law enforcers, a gang of drug traders opened fire on the RAB team around 1:30am, prompting the members of the elite force to retaliate. Nasir declared dead on arrival at local hospital.


