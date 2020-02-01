Tractor-bike collision leaves three dead





The incident took place in the upazila's Jagusha village around 3:00pm on Friday, according Maheshpur Police OC Morshed Hossain Khan.

The dead have been identified as Sabbir Hossain, 18, Raju Ahmed, 20, and 'Naju', 45.

They were heading towards Maheshpur when their vehicle crashed into a tractor travelling in the opposite direction, said the OC.

"Locals rescued and sent them to Maheshpur Upazila Health Centre where doctors on duty declared all three of them dead."









Police confiscated the tractor but its operator managed to escape, said OC Morshed. A case was filed with Maheshpur Police Station in connection with the accident. -bdnews24.com





