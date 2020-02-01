Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 1 February, 2020, 9:01 AM
Home Back Page

Crossfire Threat

7 DB men suspended for taking Tk 4.5 lakh from businessman

Published : Saturday, 1 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Staff correspondent 

Seven members of the Detective Branch (DB) of police have been suspended for allegedly taking Tk 4.5 lakh in extortion from a businessman, threatening to kill him in crossfire.
They are Sub-Inspector Syed Mahmudul Islam, Assistant Sub-Inspector Forhad Ali, and constables Mozammel, Jabbar, Sumon, Razib and Russel, said Superintendent of Dhaka District Police Maruf Hossain Sarder.
 "We suspended them upon receiving complaints of harassing a man. We are investigating the allegation," he said.
According to the complaint lodged by victim Sohel, a group of five to six people, identifying themselves as DB members, detained him from Lalkuti area of Sutrapur while he was returning home in Keraniganj from a market on Wednesday evening. Blindfolded, he was put into a microbus and taken to a secret place, it said.
"They beat me mercilessly with sticks there," Sohel said in his complaint. At one stage, they demanded Tk 4.5 lakh for his release. Sohel was released after his family gave them money, DB sources said.
A police source said the accused detained Sohel, a businessman from South Keraniganj area, on Wednesday and extorted the amount. They released him after the family gave them Tk 4.5 lakh, the source said quoting the complaint.
"They also threatened to disappear me or my family members after killing or file a false case against us if we disclose the incident to anyone," Sohel said.









« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US, others tighten curbs on travel to China as virus toll hits 213
WFP hails UK’s financial support for Rohingyas
City polls will be free, fair, hopes GM Quader
CWASA Bhandal Jhuri Project gets Tk 958cr more, 3-year extension
Rohingya ‘drug trader’ killed in ‘gunfight’
Tractor-bike collision leaves three dead
Fire burns down another slum in Ctg
7 DB men suspended for taking Tk 4.5 lakh from businessman


Latest News
China coronavirus deaths hit 259
PM Hasina cast vote at Dhaka City College centre
Dhaka City Polls: Voting begins
Brexit at last
AL, BNP mayoral candidates to cast votes at 8 am
Saliva of 2 China-returned students sent to Dhaka for testing
Joy's remark cast an impact on polls process: Fakhrul
All eyes on Dhaka city elections
Hangings of Delhi bus gang-rapists postponed
Japan tells citizens to avoid non-essential travel to China
Most Read News
Simple precautions to avoid Coronavirus
FM urges foreign envoys to follow code of conduct  
Obaidul Quader stable, under 24-hr observation
Rohingya 'drug trader' killed in 'gunfight'
SSC examinee shot dead in Gopalganj turf war
Bogura Press Club gets new committee
Biman flight ready to leave for Wuhan
WHO declares global virus emergency as death toll hits 213
Potential ceramic sector requires govt support
Gayle takes his big hitting to Nepal's T20 league
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft