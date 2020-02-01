7 DB men suspended for taking Tk 4.5 lakh from businessman





They are Sub-Inspector Syed Mahmudul Islam, Assistant Sub-Inspector Forhad Ali, and constables Mozammel, Jabbar, Sumon, Razib and Russel, said Superintendent of Dhaka District Police Maruf Hossain Sarder.

"We suspended them upon receiving complaints of harassing a man. We are investigating the allegation," he said.

According to the complaint lodged by victim Sohel, a group of five to six people, identifying themselves as DB members, detained him from Lalkuti area of Sutrapur while he was returning home in Keraniganj from a market on Wednesday evening. Blindfolded, he was put into a microbus and taken to a secret place, it said.

"They beat me mercilessly with sticks there," Sohel said in his complaint. At one stage, they demanded Tk 4.5 lakh for his release. Sohel was released after his family gave them money, DB sources said.

A police source said the accused detained Sohel, a businessman from South Keraniganj area, on Wednesday and extorted the amount. They released him after the family gave them Tk 4.5 lakh, the source said quoting the complaint.

"They also threatened to disappear me or my family members after killing or file a false case against us if we disclose the incident to anyone," Sohel said.















