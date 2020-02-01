Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 1 February, 2020, 9:01 AM
Home Front Page

‘AL men to guard polling centres’

Published : Saturday, 1 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Staff Correspondent

Awami League activists will stand guard at the polling centers to ensure peaceful elections to Dhaka City Corporation, said Media Coordinator of the AL Dhaka North City Polls.
Talking to the Daily Observer, Media Coordinator Joydeb Nandee said BNP was working      to discourage people to go to polling centers.
But AL activities will keep guard at the polling centers to ensure a participatory election, he said.
Joydeb claimed the words and behavior of BNP leaders and candidates are direct incitement to the election environment.
"We have news that the BNP had gathered trained killers and identified terrorists from outside of Dhaka. They are planning to bring five hundred people to each center in Dhaka. They are doing so in the name of protecting votes," he added.
Law enforcement agencies will perform their duties as per the Election Commission's directive and rules, he said.
AL activists and former BCL Vice-President Mehedey Hasan Rony said, "We also have a responsibility. We have instructed our leaders to be careful so that people can vote for whom they please in a free and fair manner."
The party activists will be at the grassroots levels to cooperate with people to ensure a fair voting environment, said Mehedey.
"To BNP election is to occupy polling centers and rigging votes. They can never think of a free and fair election. They, in the past, did the politics of occupying polling centres. EVMs do not give any chance of taking control of centers and this is what BNP is scared of," Mehedey added.1


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Diplomats have flouted poll guidelines: FM
Ishraque briefs US embassy official
‘AL men to guard polling centres’
Joy has assumed role of astrologers: Fakhrul
Joy predicts AL’s landslide victory in city polls
Don’t include Bangladeshis as poll observer, govt to foreign missions
74 foreign observers to monitor city polls
WHO declares global emergency over coronavirus


Latest News
PM Hasina cast vote at Dhaka City College centre
Dhaka City Polls: Voting begins
Brexit at last
AL, BNP mayoral candidates to cast votes at 8 am
Saliva of 2 China-returned students sent to Dhaka for testing
Joy's remark cast an impact on polls process: Fakhrul
All eyes on Dhaka city elections
Hangings of Delhi bus gang-rapists postponed
Japan tells citizens to avoid non-essential travel to China
Russia confirms first two coronavirus cases
Most Read News
Simple precautions to avoid Coronavirus
FM urges foreign envoys to follow code of conduct  
Obaidul Quader stable, under 24-hr observation
Rohingya 'drug trader' killed in 'gunfight'
SSC examinee shot dead in Gopalganj turf war
Bogura Press Club gets new committee
Biman flight ready to leave for Wuhan
WHO declares global virus emergency as death toll hits 213
Potential ceramic sector requires govt support
Gayle takes his big hitting to Nepal's T20 league
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft