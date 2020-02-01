‘AL men to guard polling centres’





Talking to the Daily Observer, Media Coordinator Joydeb Nandee said BNP was working to discourage people to go to polling centers.

But AL activities will keep guard at the polling centers to ensure a participatory election, he said.

Joydeb claimed the words and behavior of BNP leaders and candidates are direct incitement to the election environment.

"We have news that the BNP had gathered trained killers and identified terrorists from outside of Dhaka. They are planning to bring five hundred people to each center in Dhaka. They are doing so in the name of protecting votes," he added.

Law enforcement agencies will perform their duties as per the Election Commission's directive and rules, he said.

AL activists and former BCL Vice-President Mehedey Hasan Rony said, "We also have a responsibility. We have instructed our leaders to be careful so that people can vote for whom they please in a free and fair manner."

The party activists will be at the grassroots levels to cooperate with people to ensure a fair voting environment, said Mehedey.

"To BNP election is to occupy polling centers and rigging votes. They can never think of a free and fair election. They, in the past, did the politics of occupying polling centres. EVMs do not give any chance of taking control of centers and this is what BNP is scared of," Mehedey added.

















