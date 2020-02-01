

Joy has assumed role of astrologers: Fakhrul

He came up with the remarks while talking to reporters at BNP's South City Corporation polls mayoral candidate Ishraque Hossain's Gopibagh residence.

"The Prime Minister's ICT Adviser on Thursday said their two mayoral candidates will win the polls...he had also made a prediction about the last national election results on December 28. Usually, astrologers make such predictions," the BNP leader said.

He further said, "We think his such predictions before the voting are influencing the entire polls. When a top leader of the

ruling party or a top official make such a statement on the local body polls it definitely influences the entire election system and create pressure on those involved with conducting voting."

The BNP leader said the Prime Minister should now appoint Joy as the 'Royal Astrologer'.

On Thursday, Joy predicted landslide victories for Awami League in the elections to the two city corporations scheduled to be held on Saturday (Feb 1) as he quotes an opinion poll.

"The polling was conducted by a mock ballot, so that neither the enumerator nor we know who voted for whom," he wrote in a post shared on his verified Facebook page on Thursday.

He said they have found this to be the most accurate method of polling. "People are not afraid to select any candidate. Those who still don't choose are the ones unlikely to vote since no election has 100% turnout. The margin of error is +/- 3%." -UNB

















