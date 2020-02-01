Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 1 February, 2020, 9:01 AM
Home Front Page

THOUGHTS ABOUT ELECTIONS

Joy predicts AL’s landslide victory in city polls

Published : Saturday, 1 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

Joy predicts AL’s landslide victory in city polls

Joy predicts AL’s landslide victory in city polls

Prime Minister's ICT Affairs Adviser Sajeeb Wazed Joy on Friday predicted a landslide victory for Awami League in the Dhaka North and South City Corporation elections scheduled to be held today as he quotes an opinion poll.
"The polling was conducted by a mock ballot, so that neither the enumerator nor we know who voted for whom," he wrote in a post shared on his verified Facebook page on Thursday.
He said they have found this to be the most accurate method of polling. "People are not afraid to select any candidate. Those who still do not choose are the ones unlikely to vote since no election has 100 percent turnout. The margin of error is +/-3 percent."
Referring to the opinion poll, Joy, also the son of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, said the ruling party's candidate in the
Dhaka North, Atiqul Islam, is expected to get the mandate of 50.7 percent voters.
His rival the BNP's Tabith Awal is forecast to draw only 17.4 percent of the votes.
In the Dhaka South, Awami League candidate Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh is predicted to bag 54.3 percent votes.
BNP candidate Ishraque Hossain, may get 18.7 percent votes, according to the opinion poll.
"It is simply not possible for any campaign to swing the vote more than 10 percent, especially in a month. In either case, these elections will not just be a landslide for the Awami League, they will be a walkover," Joy wrote.
He said they polled 1,301 people in the North and 1,245 people in the South.




People were selected through random sampling from the voters' list and then they were polled in person, according to him.
Joy also said the opinion poll was conducted when the candidates' names were first announced. "So the actual results will vary a little".    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Diplomats have flouted poll guidelines: FM
Ishraque briefs US embassy official
‘AL men to guard polling centres’
Joy has assumed role of astrologers: Fakhrul
Joy predicts AL’s landslide victory in city polls
Don’t include Bangladeshis as poll observer, govt to foreign missions
74 foreign observers to monitor city polls
WHO declares global emergency over coronavirus


Latest News
PM Hasina cast vote at Dhaka City College centre
Dhaka City Polls: Voting begins
Brexit at last
AL, BNP mayoral candidates to cast votes at 8 am
Saliva of 2 China-returned students sent to Dhaka for testing
Joy's remark cast an impact on polls process: Fakhrul
All eyes on Dhaka city elections
Hangings of Delhi bus gang-rapists postponed
Japan tells citizens to avoid non-essential travel to China
Russia confirms first two coronavirus cases
Most Read News
Simple precautions to avoid Coronavirus
FM urges foreign envoys to follow code of conduct  
Obaidul Quader stable, under 24-hr observation
Rohingya 'drug trader' killed in 'gunfight'
SSC examinee shot dead in Gopalganj turf war
Bogura Press Club gets new committee
Biman flight ready to leave for Wuhan
WHO declares global virus emergency as death toll hits 213
Potential ceramic sector requires govt support
Gayle takes his big hitting to Nepal's T20 league
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft