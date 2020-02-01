Video
Saturday, 1 February, 2020
74 foreign observers to monitor city polls

Published : Saturday, 1 February, 2020
Staff Correspondent

As many as 74 international observers will monitor today's elections to Dhaka north and south city corporations.
"The Election Commission (EC) has directed the Senior Secretary of Public Security Division under the Home Ministry to ensure safety of the foreign observers," said Director Md Israil Hossain at the Election Commission Secretariat.
Among the foreign observers, 27 are from the
US, 12 from the UK, five from the European Union, six from the Netherlands, six from Switzerland, five from Japan, three from Denmark, four from Norway, two from Australia and four from Canada.
Besides, the Election Commission has approved a total of 1,013 local observers from 22 organizations to monitor the city polls.
Local organizations that have been granted permission to observe the city polls include Jatiya Nirbachan Parjabekkhon Parishad , SAARC Human Rights Foundation, Forum for Development Association, Samaj Unnayan Proyash, Bangladesh Manabadhikar Samonnay Parishad, Youth for Human Rights International Foundation, Association for Social Development of Bangladesh and Institute for Environment and Development and COAST Trust, Peace and Development Organization, and Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK).




Electronic voting machines (EVMs) will be used exclusively in tomorrow's city corporation elections.


