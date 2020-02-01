Video
PM, mayor candidates to vote between 8am and 9am

Published : Saturday, 1 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Staff Correspondent

Voting in the two city corporations of Dhaka will start from 8am on Saturday.
Most of the mayoral candidates of the two city corporations will cast their votes in between 8am and 10am.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to exercise her voting rights at 8am on the day.
According to Awami League officials, its president Sheikh Hasina will cast her vote at Dhaka City College at 8m on the day.
Among the mayoral
candidates, Awami League mayoral candidate for the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) election Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh will cast his vote at Dhanmondi's Dr Maleka University College at 9am.
BNP mayoral candidate for DSCC Ishraque Hossain will exercise his voting rights at the Shahid Shahjahan Government Primary School at around 9am.
Awami League mayoral candidate for Dhaka North City Corporation polls Atiqul Islam will cast his vote at the Nawab Habibullah School and College in Uttara at around 8am.
Atiqul's opponent candidate BNP's Tabith Awal will cast his vote at Manarat International School in Gulshan at around 8am.
Saifuddin Ahmed Milon, the mayoral candidate for Dhaka South City Corporation of Jatiya Party, will cast his vote at Amaligola Government Primary School in Lalbagh at around 9 to10am.
Besides, mayoral candidate of Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) for DNCC Dr Ahmad Sajedul Haque Rubel will cast vote at around 11am at Adarsha School in Mirpur circle 10.
Maulana Sheikh Fazle Bari Masood, mayoral candidate of Islamic Movement of Bangladesh for DNCC, will cast his vote at Rampura Ekramunnesa High School in between 8am and 9am, according to the party officials.


