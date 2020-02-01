Video
Quader in ‘stable condition’ after hospital visit

Published : Saturday, 1 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Staff Correspondent

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader is now in a 'stable condition' after visiting the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital with sudden breathing problems.
"His condition is stable as of now. He suffered from respiratory problems due to hypertension. We have admitted him to the hospital but will probably release him tomorrow (Saturday)," said Prof Abu Naser Rizvi of BSMMUH.
Quader underwent a bypass surgery 10 month ago and has since been visiting a hospital in Singapore for regular follow-ups.
However, the road transport minister was taken to BSMMUH's CCU on Friday and underwent a few medical tests after suddenly experiencing breathing difficulties, said Abu Naser, senior information officer
of the road transport ministry.
"Prof Ali Ahsan and Prof  Abu Naser Rizvi said his condition is stable now. His blood pressure has come down to a normal level too. "
On Mar 2 last year, Quader was rushed to the BSMMU in a critical condition by his wife Ishratunnesa Quader.
He was taken to Singapore's Mount Elizabeth Hospital once he was stable enough to travel.
After his health improved under treatment, Quader underwent a bypass surgery overseen by Dr Sivathasan Cumaraswamy, a cardiothoracic surgeon at Mount Elizabeth Hospital.
Despite being discharged from the hospital after a month of treatment, Quader had remained in Singapore for a few more days to receive follow-up treatment on the advice of doctors.
The Awami League general secretary returned home on May 15.


