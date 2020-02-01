

EVMs are being taken to polling centres in the capital on Friday, the eve of the elections to the two city corporations in Dhaka. The photo was taken from Central Women's College at Tikatuli. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Voting will start at 8:00am and to continue till 4:00pm without any break.

However, voters and candidates are doubtful about a peaceful election environment on the Election Day.

The Election Commission (EC) has completed all kinds of preparation for the city polls.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) KM Nurul Huda on Friday said the EC had completed all preparatory works and sent all electoral equipments to all centres including Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

The CEC assured that the commission would hold the polls in free, fair and transparent manner, he told reporters replying to a query.

Asked about fake vote, Huda said, "It is not easy to cast vote through EVM by any individual except the voter concerned. Mock voting through EVM was successfully done on Thursday.

He also said all candidates were able to conduct their election campaign as the EC ensured level playing field.

Director General of National Identity Card (NID) wing, Mohammad Saidul Islam said if anyone tries to cast fake votes through EVM he/she will be punished as per the electoral laws.

For the first time, Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will be used in all the centres in DNCC and DSCC.

A total of 28,878 EVMs are ready for holding the two city corporation polls in free, fair and impartial manner.

The EC has asked all authorities concerned including the law enforcing agencies to hold the elections in free, fair and neutral manner.

The EC has taken special measures for preventing all probable pre and post elections violence by miscreants and terrorists, EC officials said.

Dhaka city goes to polls today

Meanwhile, the candidates of both AL and BNP complained about violation of the electoral code of conduct during campaigns.

Law Enforcers

The EC deployed around 50,000 personnel of different law enforcement agencies including police, RAB, BGB, Ansar and VDP to ensure peaceful atmosphere during the DNCC and DSCC.

65 platoons of BGB have been deployed to maintain the law and order situation while 129 executive and 64 judicial magistrates have also been deployed to ensure peaceful polls.

EC officials said mobile and striking force had been deployed, according to the circular issued by the home ministry.

18 members of the law enforcing agencies will be deployed at vulnerable polling stations while 16 members of the law enforcers will be deployed at general polling stations.

The EC has allocated Tk 20 crore for the law enforcing agencies.

EVMs

Two personnel of Armed Force Division will be deployed for technical assistance of EVM operations. EVMs will be used for casting votes at all centres. A total of 28,878 EVMs str ready to be used in the two city polls.

The EC has setup 2,468 polling stations and 14,434 polling booths, according to the EC. An EVM will be fixed for each polling booth in the polls.

However, EC officials claimed that there is no problem or technical glitches found in the new EVMs. The machines are totally fault-free and easier to use. The EC has sufficient number of EVMs for use in the upcoming city polls.

On 22 December, Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda announced the election schedules for the two city corporations in the capital on January 30.

But after huge demand and objection, the EC deferred the polls date to February 1 from January 30 for Saraswati Puja.

Voters, Polling Centres and Booths

In the upcoming elections, a total of 54, 63,467 voters - 30, 10,273 in DNCC and 24,53,194 in DSCC - will have the opportunity to exercise their franchise.

The number of possible polling stations is 1,318 in 54 Wards of the DNCC while it is 1,150 in 75 wards of the DSCC polls.

The Commission will monitor the polls where close circuit cameras (CCTVs) have been installed at polling centres.









Heavy weight candidates who are contesting the polls are AL candidate Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh for DSCC, Atiqul Islam for DNCC and BNP candidate Ishraque Hossain for DSCC and Tabith Awal for DNCC.





Voter of Dhaka north and south city corporations will choose their mayors and councillors through casting ballots today amid allegations of violation of election code of conduct by the two major parties.Voting will start at 8:00am and to continue till 4:00pm without any break.However, voters and candidates are doubtful about a peaceful election environment on the Election Day.The Election Commission (EC) has completed all kinds of preparation for the city polls.Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) KM Nurul Huda on Friday said the EC had completed all preparatory works and sent all electoral equipments to all centres including Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).The CEC assured that the commission would hold the polls in free, fair and transparent manner, he told reporters replying to a query.Asked about fake vote, Huda said, "It is not easy to cast vote through EVM by any individual except the voter concerned. Mock voting through EVM was successfully done on Thursday.He also said all candidates were able to conduct their election campaign as the EC ensured level playing field.Director General of National Identity Card (NID) wing, Mohammad Saidul Islam said if anyone tries to cast fake votes through EVM he/she will be punished as per the electoral laws.For the first time, Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will be used in all the centres in DNCC and DSCC.A total of 28,878 EVMs are ready for holding the two city corporation polls in free, fair and impartial manner.The EC has asked all authorities concerned including the law enforcing agencies to hold the elections in free, fair and neutral manner.The EC has taken special measures for preventing all probable pre and post elections violence by miscreants and terrorists, EC officials said.The EC has asked law enforcers to maintain the law and order and prevent all pre and post election violence during the city polls, they added.Meanwhile, the candidates of both AL and BNP complained about violation of the electoral code of conduct during campaigns.Law EnforcersThe EC deployed around 50,000 personnel of different law enforcement agencies including police, RAB, BGB, Ansar and VDP to ensure peaceful atmosphere during the DNCC and DSCC.65 platoons of BGB have been deployed to maintain the law and order situation while 129 executive and 64 judicial magistrates have also been deployed to ensure peaceful polls.EC officials said mobile and striking force had been deployed, according to the circular issued by the home ministry.18 members of the law enforcing agencies will be deployed at vulnerable polling stations while 16 members of the law enforcers will be deployed at general polling stations.The EC has allocated Tk 20 crore for the law enforcing agencies.EVMsTwo personnel of Armed Force Division will be deployed for technical assistance of EVM operations. EVMs will be used for casting votes at all centres. A total of 28,878 EVMs str ready to be used in the two city polls.The EC has setup 2,468 polling stations and 14,434 polling booths, according to the EC. An EVM will be fixed for each polling booth in the polls.However, EC officials claimed that there is no problem or technical glitches found in the new EVMs. The machines are totally fault-free and easier to use. The EC has sufficient number of EVMs for use in the upcoming city polls.On 22 December, Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda announced the election schedules for the two city corporations in the capital on January 30.But after huge demand and objection, the EC deferred the polls date to February 1 from January 30 for Saraswati Puja.Voters, Polling Centres and BoothsIn the upcoming elections, a total of 54, 63,467 voters - 30, 10,273 in DNCC and 24,53,194 in DSCC - will have the opportunity to exercise their franchise.The number of possible polling stations is 1,318 in 54 Wards of the DNCC while it is 1,150 in 75 wards of the DSCC polls.The Commission will monitor the polls where close circuit cameras (CCTVs) have been installed at polling centres.Heavy weight candidates who are contesting the polls are AL candidate Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh for DSCC, Atiqul Islam for DNCC and BNP candidate Ishraque Hossain for DSCC and Tabith Awal for DNCC.