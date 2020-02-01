EC working to hold free, fair city polls: CEC



Chief Election Commi-ssioner (CEC) KM Nurul Huda on Friday said Election Commission (EC) is working to hold city polls in free, fair and peaceful manner."Political parties' trust, distrust on ElectionCommission depend on their mentality. But we never held any biased election and would not do it in future also. We are working to hold city polls in free, fair and peaceful manner," he said.The CEC said these while talking to newsmen at Dhaka Residential Model School and College, where polling materials including Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were being distributed to the respective presiding officers of the voting centres."I never saw political parties' to have trust on EC in this country."Urging the voters to go to polling centers to cast their ballots, the CEC said there would be no hindrance in providing security and there would be a fair election though EVM tomorrow. "I have asked the law enforcing agencies to observe their duties neutrally. Executive and judicial magistrates would also work tomorrow and the polls would be free, fair and a competitive one," he added.