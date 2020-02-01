Consultation on LGI-led Wash in Health held in Meherpur

MEHERPUR, Jan 31: A day-long consultation on "LGI-led Wash in Health: Achievements and Learning" was held in CPD conference room in the town on Wednesday.

SKS Foundation organised the programme with Civil Surgeon Dr Nasir Uddin in the chair while Deputy Commissioner Ataul Gani was chief guest and Gangni Upazila Parishad Chairman MA Khalek, Acting Deputy Director of Social Welfare Department Kazi Kader Fazley Rabby, and Head of Programmes, WaterAid, Bangladesh Aftab Opel were present as special guests.

Administered by Director (Advocacy) Josef Haldar, Chief Executive of SKS Foundation Rasel Ahmed Liton gave the welcome address and Health Advisor of WaterAid Dr Nurullah presented the keynote through multimedia.

Among others, eminent social organiser of Gangni Upazila Sirajul Islam, Daily Observer District Correspondent M R Alam, Chairman of Dhankhola Union Parishad Akhteruzzaman, and Woman Member Sufia Khatun also spoke on the occasion as panel discussants.