Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 1 February, 2020, 9:00 AM
Home Countryside

Consultation on LGI-led Wash in Health held in Meherpur

Published : Saturday, 1 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14
Our Correspondent

MEHERPUR, Jan 31: A day-long consultation on "LGI-led Wash in Health: Achievements and Learning" was held in CPD conference room in the town on Wednesday.
SKS Foundation organised the programme with Civil Surgeon Dr Nasir Uddin in the chair while Deputy Commissioner Ataul Gani was chief guest and Gangni Upazila Parishad Chairman MA Khalek, Acting Deputy Director of Social Welfare Department Kazi Kader Fazley Rabby, and Head of Programmes, WaterAid, Bangladesh Aftab Opel were present as special guests.
Administered by Director (Advocacy) Josef Haldar, Chief Executive of SKS Foundation Rasel Ahmed Liton gave the welcome address and Health Advisor of WaterAid Dr Nurullah presented the keynote through multimedia.
Among others, eminent social organiser of Gangni Upazila Sirajul Islam, Daily Observer District Correspondent M R Alam, Chairman of Dhankhola Union Parishad Akhteruzzaman, and Woman Member Sufia Khatun also spoke on the occasion as panel discussants.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Consultation on LGI-led Wash in Health held in Meherpur
Laksam-Akhaura double rail line work underway
Bogura Press Club gets new body
Postal Academy staff jailed in Rajshahi
Two commit suicide in two districts
Two killed in road mishaps in two districts
New body of Madaripur Bar Assoc formed
Thrust on sending skilled youths abroad to increase remittance


Latest News
PM Hasina cast vote at Dhaka City College centre
Dhaka City Polls: Voting begins
Brexit at last
AL, BNP mayoral candidates to cast votes at 8 am
Saliva of 2 China-returned students sent to Dhaka for testing
Joy's remark cast an impact on polls process: Fakhrul
All eyes on Dhaka city elections
Hangings of Delhi bus gang-rapists postponed
Japan tells citizens to avoid non-essential travel to China
Russia confirms first two coronavirus cases
Most Read News
Simple precautions to avoid Coronavirus
FM urges foreign envoys to follow code of conduct  
Obaidul Quader stable, under 24-hr observation
Rohingya 'drug trader' killed in 'gunfight'
SSC examinee shot dead in Gopalganj turf war
Bogura Press Club gets new committee
Biman flight ready to leave for Wuhan
WHO declares global virus emergency as death toll hits 213
Potential ceramic sector requires govt support
Gayle takes his big hitting to Nepal's T20 league
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft