Saturday, 1 February, 2020, 9:00 AM
Countryside

Laksam-Akhaura double rail line work underway

Published : Saturday, 1 February, 2020
Our Correspondent





CUMILLA, Jan 31: The construction of the 72 km dual-gauge rail line on the Eastern Railway's Laksam-Akhaura portion is progressing rapidly.
The cost of implementing the project has been estimated at Tk 6,504 crore. The project is expected to be completed in June next year.
If the project is implemented within a certain period of time, the country's railway sector will make an unprecedented success. It will take only 3.5 hours for going to Chattogram from Dhaka.
Railway sources said the distance from Dhaka to Chattogram is 325 km. Of these, the dual-gauge is 118 km.
Immediately after Awami League came to power in 2008, an initiative was taken to upgrade the entire railway line from Dhaka to Chattogram. In view of it, the railway has already been upgraded to 253 km dual-gauge line. The remaining 72 km is from Laksam to Akhaura.
The project to upgrade the Laksam-Akhaura Railway to dual-gauge was approved in December, 2014. The tender was invited on May 4, 2015. The contract was signed with the contractor on June 15, 2016.
Sources said under Laksam-Akhaura Dual-Gauge Railway Project, a 144 km dual gauge main line and a 40.60 km loop line will be constructed. A total of 132 pounds of rail line will be used in the mail line and 90 pounds in the loop line.
In addition, modernisation of the signalling system at 11 stations, and 13 major and 46 minor bridges will be constructed.
Also, ancillary works will be done for the construction of the buildings of the 11 stations. Engineer's office will be built on 68,190 square meters.
China Railway Engineering Corporation, Toma Construction and Max Infrastructure (CTM Joint Venture) are working jointly as the contractor for Laksam-Akhaura Railway.
Already, about 65 per cent of the work has been completed.
Laksam-Akhaura Dual-Gauge Railway Project Director Arifuzzaman said, "The project work began in November, 2016, and is expected to be completed by June, 2020."
Due to continuous working, the implementation of the project is likely to be possible within stipulated time, he also said.
Meanwhile, the number of trains will increase and the line capacity will be upgraded from 23 pairs to 72 pairs. Regional and international freight transport will be developed. If one line is closed due to train derailment, the other will continue and the train accident will also reduce. Above all, the government's non-profit railway sector is likely to become a profitable venture.





