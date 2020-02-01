Bogura Press Club gets new body

BOGURA, Jan 31: New body of Bogura Press Club was formed. In this connection, an election was held at the club on Thursday.

Mahmudul Alam Nayan was elected president and Arif Rehman general secretary for one year term.

The other office bearers are: Abdul Mottaleb, Abdus Salam Babu and SM Kawsar (vice-presidents), Sajedur Rahman Siju and Sajjad Hossain Pallab (joint general secretaries), Komlesh Mohonta (treasurer), and Shafiul Azam Komol (office and publicity secretary).

























