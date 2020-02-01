Postal Academy staff jailed in Rajshahi





Rajshahi Divisional Special Judge Ismat Ara found Salah Uddin, supervisor of the academy, guilty of the corruption charges.

Inspector of Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) in Rajshahi Ameer Hossen said Salah Uddin misappropriated government money in different times from 2002 to 2004.

Subsequently, the ACC's local office lodged five separate cases against him.

Upon completion of investigation, ACC Assistant Director Samar Kumar pressed charges against him in 2006.

After examining the recorded depositions of prosecution witnesses and other relevant evidence, the court handed down the verdict.

















