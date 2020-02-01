Video
Two commit suicide in two districts

Published : Saturday, 1 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15
Our Correspondents

Two persons including a schoolboy committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Naogaon and Pirojpur, recently.
DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON: A farmer reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district on Thursday.
Deceased Daraz Uddin, 50, son of late Azimuddin, was the resident of Dakshin Aranagar Village under Aranagar Union in the upazila. He was the father of two daughters and a son.
Local sources said Daraz Uddin committed suicide by hanging himself from a mango tree nearby to his house in Dakshin Aranagar Village at 8pm, following a family feud with one of his daughters.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Dhaomirhat Police Station (PS) Md Shamim Hasan Sarder confirmed the incident.      
BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: A minor boy killed self by hanging in Bhandaria Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.
Deceased Nazim Hawlader, 13, was the son of a day-labourer Eskander Hawlader of Purba Bhandaria Village in the upazila, and a sixth grader at Purba Dhaoa Model School.
Local sources said Nazim was frustrated with their financial hardship and his mother's illness. He hanged himself from the branch of a tree near his house at night out of frustration, leaving behind a note for his family. In the note, he urged his three sisters to take care of her sick mother.
Family members found his hanging body and informed police.
Police recovered the body, and later handed it over to the family, said Bhandaria PS OC SM Maksudur Rahman.


