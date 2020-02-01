Two killed in road mishaps in two districts





BHOLA: A motorcyclist was killed in an accident on the Char Fasson-Shashibhuson Road in Ewapur area in Char Fasson Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

Deceased Md Qaiyum, 20, was the son of Hanif of Rosulpur Union in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Shashibhuson Police Station (PS) Monirul Islam said the biker lost control over his vehicle in the said area and hit a roadside electric pole, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Bhola Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the OC added.

DINAJPUR: A motorcyclist was killed and two others were injured in a head-on collision between a motorcycle and a tractor on the Dinajpur-Parbatipur Road at Current Haat in Chirirbandar Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

Deceased Nazmul Haque Nazu, 30, was the son of Ekramul Haque of Majhapara area in the upazila.

Injured Wahedul Islam, 38, owner of Hanif Counter, and Manik Hossen, 35, son of Zakaria Islam of Hatkhola Village in the upazila were admitted to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital.

Chirirbandar PS OC Subrata Kumar Sarker said the deceased was going to Dinajpur Town riding a motorcycle to buy medicine for his father. On the way, a tractor dashed the bike, leaving Nazmul dead on the spot and his co-riders seriously injured.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.





















