Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 1 February, 2020, 8:59 AM
Home Countryside

Two killed in road mishaps in two districts

Published : Saturday, 1 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12
Our Correspondents

Two persons were killed and two injured in separate road accidents in two districts- Bhola and Dinajpur, in two days.
BHOLA: A motorcyclist was killed in an accident on the Char Fasson-Shashibhuson Road in Ewapur area in Char Fasson Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.
Deceased Md Qaiyum, 20, was the son of Hanif of Rosulpur Union in the upazila.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Shashibhuson Police Station (PS) Monirul Islam said the biker lost control over his vehicle in the said area and hit a roadside electric pole, leaving him dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Bhola Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the OC added.
DINAJPUR: A motorcyclist was killed and two others were injured in a head-on collision between a motorcycle and a tractor on the Dinajpur-Parbatipur Road at Current Haat in Chirirbandar Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.
Deceased Nazmul Haque Nazu, 30, was the son of Ekramul Haque of Majhapara area in the upazila.
Injured Wahedul Islam, 38, owner of Hanif Counter, and Manik Hossen, 35, son of Zakaria Islam of Hatkhola Village in the upazila were admitted to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital.
Chirirbandar PS OC Subrata Kumar Sarker said the deceased was going to Dinajpur Town riding a motorcycle to buy medicine for his father. On the way, a tractor dashed the bike, leaving Nazmul dead on the spot and his co-riders seriously injured.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Consultation on LGI-led Wash in Health held in Meherpur
Laksam-Akhaura double rail line work underway
Bogura Press Club gets new body
Postal Academy staff jailed in Rajshahi
Two commit suicide in two districts
Two killed in road mishaps in two districts
New body of Madaripur Bar Assoc formed
Thrust on sending skilled youths abroad to increase remittance


Latest News
PM Hasina cast vote at Dhaka City College centre
Dhaka City Polls: Voting begins
Brexit at last
AL, BNP mayoral candidates to cast votes at 8 am
Saliva of 2 China-returned students sent to Dhaka for testing
Joy's remark cast an impact on polls process: Fakhrul
All eyes on Dhaka city elections
Hangings of Delhi bus gang-rapists postponed
Japan tells citizens to avoid non-essential travel to China
Russia confirms first two coronavirus cases
Most Read News
Simple precautions to avoid Coronavirus
FM urges foreign envoys to follow code of conduct  
Obaidul Quader stable, under 24-hr observation
Rohingya 'drug trader' killed in 'gunfight'
SSC examinee shot dead in Gopalganj turf war
Bogura Press Club gets new committee
Biman flight ready to leave for Wuhan
WHO declares global virus emergency as death toll hits 213
Potential ceramic sector requires govt support
Gayle takes his big hitting to Nepal's T20 league
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft