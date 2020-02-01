New body of Madaripur Bar Assoc formed





Of the total of 15 posts, Awami League (AL) got 11 posts with two unopposed and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) got 4 posts in the election.

Advocate Md Zafor Ali Mia of BNP was elected as president, Md Siddikur Rahman of AL as senior vice-president, H M Zubair Hossain of AL as junior vice-president, Golam Kibria Hawlader of AL as general secretary, Abdullal Al Mamun of AL as joint secretary-1 (unopposed), Mohidu Islam of BNP as joint secretary-2, Md Mizanur Rahman Khan of BNP as treasurer, Mahbub Hossain Sakil of AL as Lawyers Clerk's Secretary, Md Mahbub Hossian Soroz of AL as secretary entertain (unopposed) and Md Rofikul Islam Samim of BNP was elected as library secretary in the election.

Besides, Advocate Aminul Islam Khan, Jafor Imam Sujon Johirul Islam Badol, Sohel Alom and Hanifa Bepary of AL were elected as executive members.

A total of 239, among 249 voters, cast their votes in the election, said Chief Election Commissioner Advocate Md Forhadul Ismal.

























