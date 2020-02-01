Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 1 February, 2020, 8:59 AM
Home Countryside

New body of Madaripur Bar Assoc formed

Published : Saturday, 1 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
Our Correspondent

MADARIPUR, Jan 31: The annual election of Madaripur Bar Association was held at its conference room on Thursday.
Of the total of 15 posts, Awami League (AL) got 11 posts with two unopposed and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) got 4 posts in the election.
Advocate Md Zafor Ali Mia of BNP was elected as president, Md Siddikur Rahman of AL as senior  vice-president, H M Zubair Hossain of AL as junior vice-president, Golam Kibria Hawlader of AL as general secretary, Abdullal Al Mamun of AL  as joint secretary-1 (unopposed), Mohidu Islam of BNP as joint secretary-2, Md Mizanur Rahman Khan of BNP as treasurer, Mahbub Hossain Sakil of AL as Lawyers Clerk's Secretary, Md Mahbub Hossian Soroz of AL as secretary entertain (unopposed) and Md Rofikul Islam Samim of BNP was elected as library secretary in the election.
Besides, Advocate Aminul Islam Khan, Jafor Imam Sujon Johirul Islam Badol, Sohel Alom and Hanifa Bepary of AL were elected as executive members.
A total of 239, among 249 voters, cast their votes in the election, said Chief Election Commissioner Advocate Md Forhadul Ismal.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Consultation on LGI-led Wash in Health held in Meherpur
Laksam-Akhaura double rail line work underway
Bogura Press Club gets new body
Postal Academy staff jailed in Rajshahi
Two commit suicide in two districts
Two killed in road mishaps in two districts
New body of Madaripur Bar Assoc formed
Thrust on sending skilled youths abroad to increase remittance


Latest News
PM Hasina cast vote at Dhaka City College centre
Dhaka City Polls: Voting begins
Brexit at last
AL, BNP mayoral candidates to cast votes at 8 am
Saliva of 2 China-returned students sent to Dhaka for testing
Joy's remark cast an impact on polls process: Fakhrul
All eyes on Dhaka city elections
Hangings of Delhi bus gang-rapists postponed
Japan tells citizens to avoid non-essential travel to China
Russia confirms first two coronavirus cases
Most Read News
Simple precautions to avoid Coronavirus
FM urges foreign envoys to follow code of conduct  
Obaidul Quader stable, under 24-hr observation
Rohingya 'drug trader' killed in 'gunfight'
SSC examinee shot dead in Gopalganj turf war
Bogura Press Club gets new committee
Biman flight ready to leave for Wuhan
WHO declares global virus emergency as death toll hits 213
Potential ceramic sector requires govt support
Gayle takes his big hitting to Nepal's T20 league
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft