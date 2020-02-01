Thrust on sending skilled youths abroad to increase remittance





Upazila administration arranged the seminar in cooperation with Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Ministry so that any person can go abroad being skilled and aware on respective job.

Upazila Chairman M Shaharia Khan Biplob was present as chief guest at the function and Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) M. Nabinauaze was in the chair while Female Vice Chairman Israt Jahan Smriti and Officer-in-Charge of Sadullapur Police Station Masudur Rahman were present as special guests.

Principal of Gaibandha Technical Training Centre (GTTC) Engineer Atiqur Rahman and Assistant Director of District Manpower and Employment Office Nesarul Haque addressed the seminar as focal persons.

The speakers, in their speech, underscored the need for sending skilled youths abroad to increase the country's remittance in a bid to push forward the nation towards desired development.

Earlier, Senior Computer Instructor of GTTC Amir Hossain made a keynote paper on the subject through multimedia projector and said there is no alternative to skill and awareness for going abroad.

If anyone goes abroad being skilled and aware about their jobs, he or she would be able to stay there prestigiously and earn money against the jobs legally aimed at changing their lots gradually, he added.

Many of the job aspirants are facing more trouble and complexities after going to abroad illegally through brokers without having need-based knowledge on the jobs, tarnishing the country's image, he further added.

Chief Guest M Shaharia Khan Biplob, in his speech, urged the principal and instructors of the GTTC to produce skilled manpower from there in different trades at larger scale depending on the job demand in abroad.

He also requested the officials of the ministry to send huge skilled persons to abroad from the district in the days ahead for pushing forward the district and its people towards development.

UNO M Nabinauaze in his concluding speeches urged all the officials and others stakeholders of the society including the media men to play role in this regard so that no job seekers could be cheated or harassed going to abroad from the upazila.















