RUET student drowns in pond

RAJSHAHI, Jan 31: A student of Rajshahi University of Engineering & Technology (RUET) drowned in a pond inside the campus while taking selfie on Thursday night.

Deceased Mohiuddin Taz, 23, was the son of Anamul Haque of Patnitala Upazila in Naogaon District, and a fourth semester student of RUET's Electrical and Electronic Engineering Department. He was also a residential student of Ziaur Rahman Hall.

Officer-in-Charge of Motihar Police Station Masud Parvez said after the student fell in the pond, one of his friends rescued and rushed him to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, where he was declared dead.











