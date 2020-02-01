Video
Uncle rapes minor niece at Patharghata

Published : Saturday, 1 February, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Our Correspondent

PATHARGHATA, BARGUNA, Jan 31: A fifth grader has been raped and impregnated allegedly by her uncle in Patharghata Upazila.
The victim's grandfather has also been beaten for protesting the incident.
The girl alleged that accused Moslem Ali, 70, raped her several times alluring her to give guava, causing her to become pregnant.
The victim's mother said she has been seeing the physical change of her daughter for a long time which made a doubt in her mind. She took the girl to a doctor and the physician confirmed that she was over four months' pregnant.
Then, Moslem Ali's son pressed and gave Tk 30,000 to her for abortion. And, they did so, she said.
She, however, lodged a written complaint on Tuesday evening for beating her uncle.
Officer-in-Charge of Patharghata Police Station Shahabuddin said a written complaint was registered.


