Migratory birds make Joboi Beel vibrant

PATNITALA, NAOGAON, Jan 31: The Joboi Beel (water body) in Sapahar Upazila of the district is resounding with varieties of migratory birds during this winter.The natural beauty around the beel has become more emphatic with these thousands of birds.Local sources said the migratory birds crowd the beel every year during winter as the water of the beel decreases at that time. Like every year, the Joboi Beel and the nearby Punarbhaba River are filled with the chirping of thousands of birds.As the migratory birds get adequate food in the beel and the river, they stay here from the beginning to the end of the winter every year. Thousands of birds including Asian openbill, White Egrets, Balihash, Chaha, Swans and Pati Sorali are seen here and there. Little fishes and snails are the prime foods of these birds.The locals also said as the water of the beel has been reduced after monsoon, little fishes, snails and various insects from croplands are being found in the beel.They demanded of the authorities concerned to ensure these birds' safe habitats there.Upazila administration sources said Minister of Food Sadhan Chandra Majumdar, MP, has taken several steps to make the Joboi Beel as one of the most significant tourist spots.